Two Bits of Book News
Posted on September 6, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 9 Comments
Book News Bit #1: The Art of Love Death + Robots, which features the art of some immensely talented people, and also a foreword by me, is now on sale in the US (it’s been out in the UK for a couple of weeks). If you dig incredible art from amazing talents, you’ll want to check it out. Here’s the information on the publisher’s site.
Book News Bit #2: Tor/Macmillan have revealed the title of my upcoming book, and have included a little blurb on what it might be about. Click here to find out! And as always, for any question you might have at this early stage (very early indeed, as I am still writing it), there’s the New Book FAQ, your question will probably be answered there. If it’s not answered there, it’s very likely my answer at the moment is “dunno, we’ll see.”
In all, a pretty decent day for Scalzi-related book news!
— JS
Ohhhh, I like the look of that new cover! /s
I’m intrigued by the book description. Looks like another fun one. Can’t wait! (Well, not in my control, so I will wait.)
All three of my feline overlords approve of the new book.
Yay! New book. Can’t wait.
Well, that sounds like fun. Looking forward!
Audiobook? This looks like a job for… Wil Wheaton!
Echoing Old Greg here, preceeded by loud squee and laugh. Will wait impatiently.
Please tell me the cats swear like teamsters.
My clowder approves of the themes embodied in your upcoming book, and looks forward to the day when it can be pre-ordered. Using my credit card, of course, because they’re management.