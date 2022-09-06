Two Bits of Book News

Posted on September 6, 2022    Posted by      9 Comments

John Scalzi

Book News Bit #1: The Art of Love Death + Robots, which features the art of some immensely talented people, and also a foreword by me, is now on sale in the US (it’s been out in the UK for a couple of weeks). If you dig incredible art from amazing talents, you’ll want to check it out. Here’s the information on the publisher’s site.

Book News Bit #2: Tor/Macmillan have revealed the title of my upcoming book, and have included a little blurb on what it might be about. Click here to find out! And as always, for any question you might have at this early stage (very early indeed, as I am still writing it), there’s the New Book FAQ, your question will probably be answered there. If it’s not answered there, it’s very likely my answer at the moment is “dunno, we’ll see.”

In all, a pretty decent day for Scalzi-related book news!

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

9 Comments on “Two Bits of Book News”

  2. I’m intrigued by the book description. Looks like another fun one. Can’t wait! (Well, not in my control, so I will wait.)

  9. My clowder approves of the themes embodied in your upcoming book, and looks forward to the day when it can be pre-ordered. Using my credit card, of course, because they’re management.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
September 2022
S M T W T F S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatever Everyone Else is Saying
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: