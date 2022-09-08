View From a Hotel Window, 9/8/22: Portland
Posted on September 8, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 3 Comments
Which is lovely this time of year.
I’m here for Rose City Comic Con; here is my schedule. Come say hello if you’re coming to the convention!
— JS
Looking forward to meeting you. Still trying to decide which book I want you to sign.
You will go to Powell’s temple of books, yes? I loved it when I went there for Callahanicon. Have a safe and fun trip!
If you haven’t heard: please be sure to check out Fried Egg, I’m in Love. It’s a local breakfast food truck.