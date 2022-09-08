View From a Hotel Window, 9/8/22: Portland

Posted on September 8, 2022    Posted by      3 Comments

Which is lovely this time of year.

I’m here for Rose City Comic Con; here is my schedule. Come say hello if you’re coming to the convention!

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

3 Comments on “View From a Hotel Window, 9/8/22: Portland”

  3. If you haven’t heard: please be sure to check out Fried Egg, I’m in Love. It’s a local breakfast food truck.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
September 2022
S M T W T F S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: