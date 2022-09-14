I Asked Midjourney To Imagine Me In KISS Makeup and the Results Are Not Flattering

Me, in KISS makeup

As I believe I’ve noted before, it’s kind of cool that most of the major AI art generators have at least a vague idea of who I am and what I look like. On the other hand, they never really portray me in the most flattering of lights — and this time even less so. Heavy Metal Makeup Me just looks tired. I do like how they’ve cropped my hairline. Other variations were not so kind.

Needless to say, I kind of love this image. Also, I think it’s just as well I did not go down the rock and roll path. At the very least, I don’t have to take off makeup every night. I’m lazy. I would probably just sleep in it.

— JS

  4. You probably wouldn’t sleep in it. Makeup gets itchy after a while, at which point you really really want to get it off your skin. Unless you’re utterly exhausted it’s worth the effort to remove the stuff.

  7. I don’t know, that’s pretty good. Better than some of the ..ahem…self-portraits you’ve put up in the past.

  8. I have to ask, what do your wife and daughter think of this John straight out of the multiverse?

  10. It looks more Kabuki than KISS – yes, I know KISS modeled their makeup after Kabuki, but this looks like you should be covering “Turning Japanese”….

  11. That image is way cooler than any Scalzi except that textbook guy. He’s a rock star. Steely eyed with welds.

