I’m In a Canadian Mood Tonight So Here is kd lang
Posted on September 15, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 2 Comments
Covering Neil Young, who is also Canadian. This is absolutely one of my favorite things kd lang has recorded, which is saying something, because kd lang has recorded a large number of phenomenal songs. Enjoy.
— JS
I remember when I first heard her singing lo these many decades ago I was totally blown away. She doesn’t sing my kind of music but I still like listening to her.
You’re more Canadian than American at this point, John.