I’m In a Canadian Mood Tonight So Here is kd lang

Posted on September 15, 2022

Covering Neil Young, who is also Canadian. This is absolutely one of my favorite things kd lang has recorded, which is saying something, because kd lang has recorded a large number of phenomenal songs. Enjoy.

  1. I remember when I first heard her singing lo these many decades ago I was totally blown away. She doesn’t sing my kind of music but I still like listening to her.

