More New Music: “9/18/22 (Calm O’er the Campus)”

Posted on September 18, 2022

My high school’s reunion weekend is coming up — in exactly a month, as it happens — and it’ll also be the centennial of my school, and Webb is exactly the sort of place where reunions and centennials are a big deal. I was thinking about the school and the people I know from there today, and I felt a little nostalgic; perhaps not entirely coincidentally, then, the piece of music I was putting together today kind of fits that mood. So this one goes out to all my Webb friends. Wherever you are, I hope you’re well and I hope I get to see you soon.

(As ever, this piece will be up on the streaming services in the next few days, but for now, this is the place to hear it.)

— JS

1 Comments on "More New Music: "9/18/22 (Calm O'er the Campus)""

  1. For those curious about the title, “Calm o’er the campus” is a line from the graduation song for Webb. Yes, it’s the kind of school that has a graduation song.

