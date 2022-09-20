See You in Hell, Cursive Writing
Posted on September 20, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 13 Comments
The former president of Harvard has written an elegy for cursive writing in The Atlantic, noting that Kids These Days weren’t taught it (it slipped off national curriculum standards in the 2010s), don’t read it easily if at all, and wonders what this means for their ability to access the past, as many documents are handwritten, and many of those are in cursive. Future generations will see cursive as a curiosity at best and an almost foreign language at most.
Which, eh. I’m not too worried about it. For the people who want to know it, it’s not actually that difficult to pick up; they taught it to second graders, after all, a group of humans not well-known either for their intellectual prowess or their magnificent hand-eye coordination. That plus the fact that computers are pretty good these days at recognizing handwriting of various levels of atrocious, and turning it into readable type, suggests to me that the past will not be all that impenetrable to future scholars, and others who have interest in history. Scholarship should survive just fine.
Anyway, the writing was on the wall (so to speak) for cursive a long time ago. I’m 53, was taught cursive in school, and have not used the skill for anything useful or important in literally decades. I started seriously writing right around the time first Macintoshes came into existence, so my entire creative/professional writing career, and mental discipline for writing, is centered on the computer as my writing tool. At no point, save for an occasional poem or song lyric, have I written creatively by hand. On the occasions that I do write by hand, for example when I’m signing books, it’s in standard, not cursive, script, consistent with my preference since I was a kid, and marginally more legibly for me and others in any event. Once I was not ordered to write in cursive (coinciding with the end of my elementary schooling), I didn’t, and anyone who gets handwritten notes from me should be grateful.
(Which is not to say that I didn’t occasionally hand write things; in high school I developed my own personal script that I would use to make notes or comments. People who see it now suggest it looks vaguely like Tolkien script, which I suppose it does, but it wasn’t intentional, since it predates me ever seeing the Tolkien script. I’m pretty sure since I’ve been fourteen I’ve written more things in my secret script than in cursive.)
I do know people who write in cursive for fun — friend and fellow writer Mary Robinette Kowal loves to send handwritten notes to people, and I can attest these notes are delightful to receive — but I suspect most people from Gen X downward conduct the majority of their written communication electronically, or at the very least, typed. I don’t personally notice a lessening of personal feeling or intimacy because these are the formats current generations prefer. They will indeed present a challenge for future archivists, in the sense that electronic media are ephemeral and bit rot is a real thing; I’d guess that will be an equal or greater task for these archivists than reading cursive.
So, yeah. I won’t be lamenting too much the end of cursive as a living script. It was never really a part of my life outside of elementary school and was of limited utility even then. I’ll stick to keyboards and computers, and limit handwriting to signing books and the occasional check (speaking of things becoming rapidly obsolete). This has worked for me so far. I suspect it will continue to.
— JS
Wow, no comments yet.
I actually find your cursive more legible, if only because it’s larger. And when I hand write things it’s in a slightly modified cursive that suits me. I hate being forced to print things as it slows me down significantly.
I also remember reading an article in the NY times years ago (probably around the time cursive was falling off curricula) discussing whether the change would change how kids learn — something about learning both to write by hand and to connect letters being good for brain development. I have no idea what the result of the change is though.
This country over here has gone through a few iterations of cursive – see Kurrent, Sütterlin etc. – and typically it was political events shaping the script, but about never that a change to script brought down culture. And today the “cursive” we have here is basically a simplified teaching script (several iterations of that), and many people (including me) developed a handwriting closer to print script than to cursive. I believe even Harvard will survive the decline in cursive writing…
My son’s school still teaches cursive, which is one of the things I like about the school. There have been numerous studies showing that teaching cursive has positive outcomes for many learning and brain development areas. I can’t access the Atlantic article, but I imagine the author makes those points. Who knows — perhaps your skill in writing wonderful, creative, award-winning stories is tied to the fact that you had to learn cursive in elementary school… :)
Now I want to know what the line of your secret script says… I did assume at first that it was elvish, what with watching Rings of Power recently.
As for cursive – presumably if someone can’t read it and needs to know what it says they’ll ask someone for help, so not a huge deal. I recall needing to ask Mom’s help deciphering many teacher notes even though I could read cursive…
I’m 50. Like you, I was taught cursive in second grade. By seventh grade, I’d given it up–I have neuro issues, and as of that time, I was just recovering from brain surgery #14 (I’m now up to 17 total). My cursive was never the best to begin with, and after that brain surgery my fine motor skills went to shit for a long time. It was (and still is) just easier to print when I need to write something by hand. If there’s some kind of form where the first line is Print Here, and the next line is Sign (presumably cursive) Here, I’ll print on both lines, but the first line will read First Initial Middle Initial Lastname, and the next line will be Firstname Middle Initial Lastname. I’ve gotten some quizzical looks, but nobody’s ever said they “couldn’t” accept something I signed that way.
Anthea —
My crack code-breaking approach of looking at it and looking for repeated letters and the context tells me it says:
“This is my secret…” …and then a word that does not appear to be “script,” but might be “writing.”
But… but… THANK-YOU NOTES!
These MUST be handwritten, and sent through the post, or you are a heedless, irresponsible, ungrateful and uncaring person!
Right…?
I mean, this is like one of the fundamental rules of civilization, isn’t it?
My last boyfriend was my age (I’ll be 60 next month), was taught cursive, and STILL couldn’t read it. He told me “I think people write in cursive just so other people can’t read it” … which let me know that every handwritten letter I’d left for him for the previous three years went unread. That wasn’t WHY we broke up, but it didn’t help.
I don’t know why people are so hung up on cursive writing. Printing is both easier to write and read. I haven’t written cursive (except for signatures) in decades.
As I’m 63, I learned it, but most my life I just printed. Once I took typing in school I just stuck with that for longer form papers. I say good riddance to cursive. Let it now be viewed by the younger set as, “the ancient writing of the elders…”
Fun topic. I write so seldom that when I try cursive, it turns into a mess. Sort of legible, but embarrassing.
Like Cristoph I have migrated to a modified printing, it is just as fast and much more readable. I use that to write in my notebooks.
I learned what I think is called a roundhand growing up in the UK and then had to convert to cursive after coming back to the US and as a result, penmanship is the only course I have ever flunked. I do write cursive (as in joined-up), but my letter shapes are, umm, idiosyncratic.
Also I am impressed by the secret script, but like Kurt I can only get ¾ of the way through the sentence before running out of comparable letters. (I taught myself to write Tolkien’s tengwar in high school, because I am a massive nerd, but have lost most of it.)
I’m about two years older than you (Scalzi) and I was expected to write in cursive for school work that I turned in through high school. Or at least, that’s how I remember it. I used a computer to print anything of length that was turned in during college, as both my printed writing and cursive were always pretty bad.
I switched to print writing when I got a job in accounting as it was slightly more legible and people needed to actually understand what I wrote. As time has gone on, there is less and less that requires me to hand write things that will have durability or that anyone but me will need to read. For which I’m grateful.
My signature’s still cursive, though. I’ve got to sign that on stuff that a few hundred times a year.
Oh! And checks. Very few handwritten checks these days, but I started them in cursive and have continued with it to this day.
All that said, I certainly don’t begrudge cursive falling by the wayside. I had to learn that stuff in 4th(3rd) grade and I was annoyed having to learn another way to write the exact same things.