Even More New Music: “9/22/22 (The Last of the Summer Skies)”
Posted on September 22, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi
Yes, I know, I’m on a bit of a tear with the music this week. My excuse for it this time is that I got a new virtual synth (this one) and I wanted to see what I could do with it. All the sounds in this composition are from this particular synth (including the drums), and the composition is actually really simple: The same four chord sequence with different voicings (and one MIDI drum beat). Not complicated but I think it sounds interesting. Enjoy.
— JS