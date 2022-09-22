Why I’m (Probably) Not Going To Be Able To Give You Useful Advice Regarding Writer’s Block
Posted on September 22, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi
I’ve had a couple of folks I don’t know well (or at all) recently ask me if I could give them advice about getting over writer’s block. The answer is “probably not,” and here’s why:
1. I have no idea what the root of your block is, and also, the chances are reasonably good that you may not understand it either, even if you think you do (people are like that). I am not a trained therapist who can dig around in your brain to figure this stuff out, and you’re not paying me to do that anyway;
2. Even if I did have an idea of the cause of your blockage, since (again) I don’t actually know you, I have no idea of how well you take advice, even if you are asking for it, or whether once you are offered advice if your next step will be to try to execute on it, or to offer another reason why that advice won’t work for you;
3. I rarely experience writer’s block myself to any significant degree. I’ve had stretches where the writing is difficult, but that’s usually to do with me hacking my way through the thicket of story; I’m writing, just not particularly linearly. Recently I’ve had to deal with the sequelae of COVID turning my brain’s plotting engine into goo, but again, it’s not that I’m not writing. It’s that I’m rewriting more right now than I usually do. So, not blockage, just a lot of meandering. Without a huge amount of personal experience with writer’s block, I can’t really give advice that is too useful on how to get through it.
These days, most of the advice I give about writing is really quite simple: Put your ass in a chair and write on as regular a schedule as you can to let your brain develop “muscle memory.” That should help you power through episodes of mental resistance, whether that’s a writing block, or lack of direction, or deficit of inspiration or whatever. I give this particular advice because a) it works for me, b) I have to remind myself of it all the fucking time, because I am so easily distractible, especially these days.
Whether that is useful for your own particular blockage, is, of course, a matter for you to decide. I could offer other tips and tricks (“Write in a different place!” “Do writing sprints!” “Eat more leafy greens!”) but generally speaking I don’t do any of those things, so I can’t speak to their efficacy (I mean, I do try to eat more leafy greens, but not specifically to get over a writing block). As I get older I’ve learned that offering definitive advice without regard to the actual person involved is often the opposite of useful. This is why, these days, I’m far more likely to say “this is been what’s worked for me” rather more than “this is what you should do” when people come advice-seeking. Not always — I can still be garrulous and fatuous and certain in my opinions when the mood strikes — but more often now than when I was younger.
So: ass in chair, write as regularly as you can, and build up that “muscle memory,” which again is good writing advice generally. If that doesn’t work, then… well, actually, a bit of therapy/and or medical diagnosis (if you can swing it, sorry Americans that our health care sucks so badly) probably isn’t a bad idea, because maybe there’s more there going on that may not be specifically about writing but affects your writing too, and I’m a big believer in improving one’s mental health in general.
But that’s kind of where I beg off giving further writing block advice to strangers. I don’t know you, sorry, and I can’t know everyone, especially when I’m on a book deadline. But I wish you luck, and an end to your block, and happy writing afterward.
An entirely sensible response to such questions, John.
I’ve built my career specifically around helping people overcome writer’s and other blocks for 20 years, so I hope it’s okay to post this.
Unlike many experts in the field, I have a background in social justice (my first book was for activists), and that helped me realize that the core problem underlying procrastination, blocks, etc., is disempowerment. Disempowerment means you’re not missing anything – e.g., discipline or willpower – but have lost access or are constrained from using that which you have. The solution is to identify and neutralize the disempowering forces in our lives and work, replacing them with the conditions and context that support your creativity.
Also, perfectionism is a much broader and more pervasive problem than most people realize, and it is a primary cause of blocks, both because of its pervasiveness and because it impairs our ability to see and solve the other barriers. Perfectionists are convinced that they themselves are lacking and deficient, but they aren’t – it’s all about context, disempowerment, etc.
When I teach at Grub Street Writers and elsewhere, I create an environment / context that can get a whole class of self-described blocked people writing prolifically within the first two minutes of class.
Lots of free info on my Website http://www.hillaryrettig.com and please also check out (and review!) my books. I’m also happy to answer questions either in email or here, if that’s ok.
Do have any advice for folks that are just getting stuck towards the end of a long series after a TV show based on that series has already been completed? Asking for a friend.
The best advice I ever read on getting over writer’s block came from Stephen Graham Jones, which basically consisted of, “lower your standards on what you’re writing.”
I’ll add one tip that I use regularly: Accept that your work will not be as good as Shakespeare’s and Joan Didion, but to the extent that your first, deeply flawed effort at the sentence/paragraph/story/novel isn’t the best you’re capable of, you can fix it in rewrite.
I was going to say something important here but suffered a mental block. Sorry.
I find that playing lots of Klondike Forever solitaire on my computer helps for whatever reason. Also, if you’re the kind of writer who does a lot of sitting around thinking about the books and taking notes before writing them, ignore people who consider that laziness.
Not going to give advice about writer’s block. Gives the best advice about writing in general. It’s that ass in seat to write on a regular basis that I suspect is the issue for many of us ;)
A lot of people I know are having writer’s block due to Surfeit Of Terrifying Current Events Since 2016-ish, so voting a host of competent and non-malicious people into government might help a lot with writer’s block – but each writer has only one vote to cast for one’s country, so that is of limited utility as advice, probably. But generally, to the degree to which you can make your personal world less chaotically distracting, and to the degree to which you can personally fight despair: those are probably useful things for your writing.