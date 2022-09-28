How To Annoy Your Dog
Posted on September 28, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 6 Comments
Keep her securely in the house while these three creatures are wandering about the yard.
Yes, she wanted to make friends with them, very much. However, it was reasonably certain these three would be fine not spending any time with her. Charlie is sulking about it. She will get over it, I’m sure.
— JS
they are not just in “the yard” they are in Her Yard
I have annoyed my cats in a very similar manner when there were squirrels or other wildlife on the patio.
Somehow they’ve survived each and every instance, although they’d likely tell you that it was the cruelest of tortures.
We have seven deer who live in our yard part-time and they have much the same effect on our Beagle, Scout.
Funny, the flock of urban turkeys who go stalking through our neighborhood each day have the exact same effect on our cats! I live in a fair-sized city half a block off the main route into downtown and these are wild turkeys, not domesticated ones, but the urban environment doesn’t seem to faze them. They’re out foraging in the yard every afternoon, to the immense and noisy frustration of the family clowder.
Colonel S – And when the turkeys and deer are both in the yard along with the cats it becomes a free-for-all. FWIW, the tiny cat seems to be the alpha in that group.
Given that publishing and Hollywood seem to happen in two big cities on two coasts, where all the adventures seem to happen, folks might forget that in America it is “normal” to have creatures bigger than squirrels around.
Also, in contrast to New York City, I daresay that folks in Scalzi’s neck of the woods see themselves not as part of a subgroup but as “just regular.”