All Shot Up
September 29, 2022
I have two arms, so today I got two vaccines: On the left, this year’s edition of the flu shot, and on the right, the latest bivalent COVID booster. The latter is ever-so-slightly precipitate, as I caught COVID in June and therefore only barely inside the window for getting the booster, but inasmuch as I am traveling to New York, Kentucky, California and Nova Scotia during the month of October, I figure I owe it to myself and others to be as fully protected from both giving and getting flu and COVID as possible (and if I do get it, keeping it from messing with me too much). Simple — I made the online appointment for a local CVS in the morning, got both shots in the afternoon — quick, and no fuss. And just like that, I am all caught up. Please do the same, when you have a moment. Thanks.
— JS
Hooray! I got mine last week, expecting to get knocked down by the booster. All I got was a sore arm from the flu shot. Not gonna get sick, no way, no how!
Where will you be in Kentucky?
Yeah I got those a week ago. The RN who did my injections at Martins Point, the primary care provider I’ve been going to since 1990, noted that they’d only gotten five hundred doses. (They serve some thirty thousand clients at that location.)
No side effects but I never get any. Even when the military did en masse in basic training. In both ends. Ouch.
My appointment for the covid booster is for tomorrow. Was supposed to get it last week but it rained like crazy the night before and my road was impassable for the next three days.
I was really happy to get my updated COVID booster (plus flu) a couple weeks ago just in time for my own trip to Kentucky. I had some serious fatigue symptoms the evening after the shot but nothing more than that.
I got both of mine last week and had my kids get their flu shots at the same time. I need to schedule the Covid booster for my oldest but I need to time it for their weekend.
I did the double vax shots couple weeks ago… and couldn’t find a comfortable sleeping position that night, because both shoulders were going “throb throb throb.” Still beats dying/long-term disabling.
Got both a few weeks ago.
The week before, I got my shingles vaccine – don’t forget that one if your in the right age range. Friends who’ve had shingles are all adamant that you REALLY don’t want to get it, plus you’re contagious while you have it.
We got the latest boosters two weeks ago and will be getting our flu shots next week. Barely felt the Covid vaccine and had a slightly sore arm that night, gone by morning.
Remarkably we haven’t gotten Covid.. yet.. but we are headed to a wedding in TX next weekend so we did the CVS thing last w/e so we’d marinate and be ready for our southern adventure…We’re both over 65 and I don’t tolerate the boosters well so we will get flu shot when we get home. I have a friend who got a Covid booster in one arm and the second shingles shot in the other! Rockstar! But she was radio silent for almost 4 days!
Glad to hear you are following guidelines. We are too!!
Good for you. Hope you feel well and stay healthy. I got my double shot last week. No ill effects thankfully.
I had the exact same plan for today, but due to an executive function failure I went to the wrong CVS and had to reschedule for next week.
COVID finally hit my husband after Labor Day weekend, thankfully with mild cold-like symptoms. And I somehow avoided it still.
My local surgery is offering three jabs to those in risk groups (e.g. with asthma) this year – the flu, COVID and pneumonia. Unfortunately I don’t have three arms to have them put in in one visit :D, so I’ll have to go twice.
Very nice PSA. Thx!
Getting the flu shot and a COVID booster at the same time last year messed me up for three days, so I am spacing them out this year.
At CVS now waiting for the Covid shot!
I did the same thing two weeks ago. I had Omicron last winter and very much do NOT want a repetition of that. No side effects at all from either shot.
I always get the flu shot every year, and I’m guessing that from now on, it’ll be flu in one arm and Covid in the other every September.
Thanks for keeping yourselves protected, everyone.
Looking forward to seeing you at the Andy Weir event here in Louisville! Most people I’ve seen/heard remark upon it are as eager to see you as Weir!
Got my flu shot two days ago and have an appt to get the ba4/ba5 shot tomorrow ar cvs.
They gave you a shot? Because I was scheduled for a six-month booster last month and they said, “You’re all caught up! You’ve had the main course and two boosters, that’s all you need” even though I’m 65 now and thought six-month follow-ups were “strongly advised”.
I need to schedule my flu shot and my pneumonia shot.
Wise choice! We both got COVID a day after my partner’s semester started – wasn’t even teaching just going to faculty meetings. It wasn’t horrible, but it wasn’t fun either.
Mask & vax everyone!
My wife and I got both about two weeks ago. Thank you for pleasantly reminding people to take care of themselves.
I did the same thing two weeks ago – third Covid booster and flu vaccine at the same time. Thanks for spreading the word!
nonny and Nancy Scalzi – yes yes yes on getting the shingles vaccine – I’m Old and had chicken pox as a kid. My mom had shingles – she was miserable! As soon as I was eligible I got the shingrix vaccine.
TimELiebe – I need to get the pneumonia vaccine too. Thanks for the reminder!
Everyone – vaccines are a medical miracle! Get them all!
My wife and I had avoided Covid all this time, but Monday a week ago I got it (at my barbership, I suspect). I’d gotten booster #3 a week previous (and my wife a bit before that). We’re 10 years older than you, but for us the symptoms have been at about half-of-a-cold. That’s what the vaccines and booster are for!