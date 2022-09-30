New Books and ARCs, 9/30/22

Posted on September 30, 2022

We’re closing out September with this quite lovely stack of new books and ARCs! What here would you like to take into the spooky season with you? Share in the comments.

— JS

9 Comments

  2. I really liked the Feynman graphic novel that Ottaviani wrote, so I’m interested in the Einstein one…

  3. I somehow missed that Cargill despite loving Sea of Rust, so that went right on the for-payday list.

  4. I really enjoyed Project Hail Mary. It went in a little bit of a different direction that I found refreshing and fun.

  8. I enjoyed Hail Mary; this is a Subterranean Press release. Cargill’s Day Zero is in my owned-unread queue, so it’s good to be reminded that I have that ebook available The one in John’s stack is also a Subterranean Press reissue, but I don’t have room for hardback books any more. Neon Yang is also on my to-read list,

    So many books, never enough time. Sigh

  9. Project Hail Mary surprised me not just with the theme and a few twists along the way, but the depth of world-building that few attempt (metallurgy, etc.).

