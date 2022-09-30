New Books and ARCs, 9/30/22
We’re closing out September with this quite lovely stack of new books and ARCs! What here would you like to take into the spooky season with you? Share in the comments.
— JS
All look interesting to me
I really liked the Feynman graphic novel that Ottaviani wrote, so I’m interested in the Einstein one…
I somehow missed that Cargill despite loving Sea of Rust, so that went right on the for-payday list.
I really enjoyed Project Hail Mary. It went in a little bit of a different direction that I found refreshing and fun.
Why are there books here that were first published in May 2021? Genuinely confused…
I’m interested in Gardens of the Moon, haven’t ever read Ericsson before.
Project Hail Mary is excellent.
I am surprised it has taken this long to arrive.
I enjoyed Hail Mary; this is a Subterranean Press release. Cargill’s Day Zero is in my owned-unread queue, so it’s good to be reminded that I have that ebook available The one in John’s stack is also a Subterranean Press reissue, but I don’t have room for hardback books any more. Neon Yang is also on my to-read list,
So many books, never enough time. Sigh
Project Hail Mary surprised me not just with the theme and a few twists along the way, but the depth of world-building that few attempt (metallurgy, etc.).