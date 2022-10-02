Minor Housekeeping Note Re: AMP
Posted on October 2, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 3 Comments
Which is: I’ve turned it off because the AMP theme I was using wasn’t playing nice with desktop views, and I don’t really want to switch over to a new AMP theme because the primary theme I use works fine with phones/tablets and there is no longer any Google penalty for not using AMP. So, out the window it goes.
If you’re reading this site on your mobile device you might notice it looking different (and more like the desktop version); if you’re reading exclusively on the desktop (or getting RSS or email delivery) you probably won’t notice anything different at all. And of course if you have no idea what AMP is in the first place then you don’t need to worry about it, please continue in your blessed state.
At least I’m noticing a difference on email delivery.
Word wrap now works properly in the emails. Previously, if my preview window wasn’t big enough, I had to scroll side to side. Now I don’t.
Continuing in my blessed state…
Sunsets and Athenas and puppers and kittycats and Krissys and music and Big Ideas and Whatevers all arriving unimpeded…
Have a pleasant unimpeded evening!
ignorance is bliss