View From a Hotel Window 10/7/22: NYC

And I look to have parked myself (get it) across from the single largest parking lot on the entire island of Manhattan. Go, me!

I am town for New York Comic Con, and you can see me today at 1pm, as I do a signing at the Tor booth (#3027, if memory serves), and then on Sunday at 3:45, as I do a panel called “The Future is Not Unwritten” with Neon Yang, Jennifer Marie Brissett and Tochi Onyebuchi. That’s a terrific lineup. See you folks there!

— JS