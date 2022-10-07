View From a Hotel Window 10/7/22: NYC
Posted on October 7, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 5 Comments
And I look to have parked myself (get it) across from the single largest parking lot on the entire island of Manhattan. Go, me!
I am town for New York Comic Con, and you can see me today at 1pm, as I do a signing at the Tor booth (#3027, if memory serves), and then on Sunday at 3:45, as I do a panel called “The Future is Not Unwritten” with Neon Yang, Jennifer Marie Brissett and Tochi Onyebuchi. That’s a terrific lineup. See you folks there!
— JS
Another beautiful view of a parking lot. ;>)
I hope you have a great time. I love the cosplay costumes of the comic cons. Watch out for the female Klingons.
This is the delightful “Views From A Hotel Window” we’ve come to expect from you! :)
Welcome to NYC!
While in the Big Apple …
a) Eat a bagel
2) Have some (real) Pizza
iii) Avoid the worm :-)
a) Eat a real bagel….
Much like pizza these days, a lot of places trading on reputation.
You have a view of the fabulous McGraw-Hill building! “Green on the outside, nutty on the inside,” employees said of it.