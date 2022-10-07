View From a Hotel Window 10/7/22: NYC

Posted on October 7, 2022    5 Comments

And I look to have parked myself (get it) across from the single largest parking lot on the entire island of Manhattan. Go, me!

I am town for New York Comic Con, and you can see me today at 1pm, as I do a signing at the Tor booth (#3027, if memory serves), and then on Sunday at 3:45, as I do a panel called “The Future is Not Unwritten” with Neon Yang, Jennifer Marie Brissett and Tochi Onyebuchi. That’s a terrific lineup. See you folks there!

— JS

5 Comments on “View From a Hotel Window 10/7/22: NYC”

  1. Another beautiful view of a parking lot. ;>)

    I hope you have a great time. I love the cosplay costumes of the comic cons. Watch out for the female Klingons.

  2. This is the delightful “Views From A Hotel Window” we’ve come to expect from you! :)

  4. a) Eat a real bagel….

    Much like pizza these days, a lot of places trading on reputation.

