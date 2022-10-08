I Finally Tried Crumbl Cookies

That’s right, you heard it here first! I finally got a chance to try Crumbl Cookies! If you haven’t heard of them, they’re a pretty popular cookie company that comes out with new specialty flavors weekly.

I’ve been watching @gofredo15 do weekly Crumbl cookie reviews for a while now, and this last box he reviewed looked so incredibly banger, I knew I had to try it for myself.

Thankfully, I’m in Minneapolis this weekend, so I didn’t have to try too hard to find one near me! When I got there, there was a line out the door.

I should’ve dressed warmer because it was like 47 degrees and I was totally chilled when I finally got inside. Upon walking in, there are tablets along the wall where you can place your order. They even have chip readers so you can pay with your credit card without even interacting with a person.

The inside is super minimalistic, there’s basically nothing except the wall of tablets and the bakery:

And this logo on the pink walls:

Obviously I had to try all six of their flavors this week, so I got the half dozen box. It was about 4 dollars a cookie. Here’s their cute little box:

And now, the moment of truth:

Holy smackers, those look soo good. And they’re way bigger than I thought they were going to be. The mildly expensive price started to make a little more sense when I saw how much bang you were getting for your buck.

I couldn’t wait to try them all, so I cut a sliver off each one and got to work.

I started with the top left, the Pumpkin Roll. It’s described on their site as a pumpkin cookie topped with a swirl of vanilla cream cheese frosting. I had a feel this one was going to be good, but I was not prepared for how wildly good this thing actually was. It tasted like the single greatest slice of pumpkin pie I’d ever had, with extra sweet creamy goodness from the frosting. It was cinnamon-y, soft, and overall totally delicious. I give this one a 9.5/10, and the only reason I took half a point off is because the cookie texture is actually more like a soft cake and less like an actual cookie. Still tasted great, though.

Moving on, I gave the peanut butter M&M one a try. I can’t remember the last time in my life I had an M&M cookie, but I definitely have never tried a peanut butter M&M one. This one was just okay to me, but I’m biased because peanut butter doesn’t taste that good to me anymore. I used to seriously love peanut butter, so much so I could eat it with a spoon, but COVID changed that for me, and I haven’t totally recovered from that aspect of it. So while peanut butter doesn’t taste absolutely horrible like it initially did after getting sick, it’s still not very good to me. So I can only rate this one a 6/10, but if you’re a peanut butter lover I’m sure you’ll really like it.

Next, I tried the Aggie Blue Mint. Personally, I love mint sweets like Junior Mints and Andes Mints, and mint ice cream, so this cookie was totally banging. The mint frosting on top is actually a buttercream, so it’s extra rich and delicious. The cookie itself had chunks of what looked and tasted like Oreo pieces throughout, and overall was a wonderfully chewy cookie. This one was a 10/10 for me. It is supremely minty, so if you don’t like mint, don’t go for this one.

Following that, I tried their Milk Chocolate Chip cookie, the one classic that they apparently never swap out. It’s hard to go wrong with a chocolate chip cookie, and this one is definitely above average. It was dense and chewy, and the chocolate chips were pretty sizeable. The fact that they used milk chocolate chips instead of something like semi-sweet is really interesting to me, and also quite tasty. This is an 8.5/10 for me, as it’s pretty good, but I make better.

The Pink Sugar was calling my name, so I tried that one next. It was super good, but I couldn’t place what the flavor was. I wasn’t sure if just the frosting was flavored, or if the cookie was, too. I thought about it for a while and still couldn’t really say what the flavor of the frosting was, so I looked it up on their website. It’s a vanilla sugar cookie with almond frosting. Apparently it’s a new recipe in which they now use real almond extract! I’m a big fan of vanilla and of almond flavored things (and pink things), so this one was a 9/10 for me. It was almost a little too sweet.

Finally, the most eye-catching, the Caramel Apple. A cinnamon apple cookie with caramel cream cheese frosting, apple pieces, caramel drizzle, and topped with homemade streusel. They say save the best for last and that’s exactly what ended up happening here because wow. The Caramel Apple cookie was so unbelievably good. I thought the apple pieces on top seemed like a weird thing to put on a cookie, but it was actually a genius combination. The acidity from the tart juice of the Granny Smith cut through the rich cream cheese frosting beautifully, and added some great contrasting texture along with the streusel. This one was my favorite in the box, both in presentation and in flavor, and was a totally off the charts 11/10.

I’m so glad I finally got to try Crumbl, and I will definitely be trying them again in the future. I’m hoping they have some really neat holiday flavors coming up.

Which cookie looks the best to you? Are you an anti-mint sweets kind of person? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!

-AMS