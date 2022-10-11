Hey, Ohioans: Today is the Last Day to Register to Vote (for the Nov. 8 election)

If you live in Ohio, are a US citizen and are over 18, you should register to vote. And if you are registered to vote, you should check your registration status to make sure that indeed you are still registered to vote, and if not, to re-register. Fortunately you can do both online here: https://olvr.ohiosos.gov/

Get it done, this is a preeeety important election, folks.

If you’re not in Ohio, but are a US citizen, you should also register to vote/check your registration. Here’s a link to do that: https://www.usa.gov/register-to-vote

Vote, folks. There are other things you can do, too, but voting surely is one of the most important ones.

— JS