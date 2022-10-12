Beware! Kaiju!

Posted on October 12, 2022    Posted by      1 Comment

This motley assemblage of very large beasts greeted me at the bar I went to for an aftershow meetup, following the event with me and Andy Weir in Louisville. The bar, appropriately enough, was called Kaiju, and was possibly the hippest bar I’ve gone to in years. Which is admittedly not saying much as I don’t drink and almost never go to bars outside of convention spaces. But even so! Cool place, nice toys, got the t-shirt.

Tonight I am in Lexington, interviewing Neon Yang about their new novel The Genesis of Misery. We’ll be at the Joseph-Beth at 7pm. Please come say hello to us!

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

1 Comments on “Beware! Kaiju!”

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
October 2022
S M T W T F S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: