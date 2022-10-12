Beware! Kaiju!

This motley assemblage of very large beasts greeted me at the bar I went to for an aftershow meetup, following the event with me and Andy Weir in Louisville. The bar, appropriately enough, was called Kaiju, and was possibly the hippest bar I’ve gone to in years. Which is admittedly not saying much as I don’t drink and almost never go to bars outside of convention spaces. But even so! Cool place, nice toys, got the t-shirt.

Tonight I am in Lexington, interviewing Neon Yang about their new novel The Genesis of Misery. We’ll be at the Joseph-Beth at 7pm. Please come say hello to us!

— JS