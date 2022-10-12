Trying More Misaky Tokyo!

Hello, everyone! You might remember back in July, I posted a piece over these edible crystal candies I found, made by a company called Misaky Tokyo.

Back in September, the company reached out to me and said that a few of their recent customers mentioned that they found out about them through my blog post, and they wanted to send me a box of their candy as a thank you for posting about them. So, if you were someone that mentioned my blog post to them, thank you so so much!

I was very excited to receive this offer from them, because not only did I enjoy their Pride Box that I posted about, but I also enjoyed their Wishing Star Box about a month later. I didn’t post about that one because I shared it with two of my friends, but I will say it was super good and had some really great flavors like white peach and black currant, lavender and coconut, and blueberry.

Moving on, they ended up sending me not just one, but two boxes! One was their Tea O’ Clock box, and the other was their new Halloween set, Treat or Treat! Which is funny because I was actually planning to buy the tea set one anyway, so lucky me!

Before we continue, I will say that even though I received these products for free, it will not influence my review over them. I am grateful to have received the items, but being truthful about them is important to me, so this is an honest product review!

In my first post over them, I mentioned how cute the rainbow ribbon was on the box. Turns out all the boxes come with ribbons! The tea one had an aesthetically matching brown ribbon, and the Halloween one had a cute sparkly black one.

I decided to try the Halloween box first, so I set up some props to enhance the spooky vibes.

Then I realized you couldn’t really see the flavor card and its descriptions, so I took a closer shot.

As you can see, the ghost is hazelnut and vanilla, the gardenia is coconut and cinnamon, the coffin is sweet potato and pineapple, the aventurine is pumpkin and apple, and the bat is hibiscus and cranberry.

I thought the ghost was the cutest, so I started with that one. You know when you smell vanilla extract and it smells so dang good, but then tastes horrible? Well, this piece tastes like how vanilla extract should taste, like how it smells. As someone who loves vanilla a lot, this was a great piece to start with. It wasn’t overly sweet, but still conveyed that yummy vanilla flavor, and the eyes were extra crunchy.

I tried the aventurine next, and this one also had extra crunchy pieces on top! So that was nice. As for the flavor, it definitely has that classic fall flavor palette of warm spices and sweet apple. I was pleased with this one, as I generally really enjoy pumpkin flavored things.

Returning to the spooky ones, I gave the bat a try. You can probably tell from its appearance, but it was the crunchiest in the box! It was like biting into a pile of rock candy, so it was super satisfying. I wasn’t sure what to expect with the flavor, as I haven’t had many hibiscus flavored things and I generally don’t love cranberry, but this tasted like a fruit snack! It was sweet and fruity and made me think if they had Gushers for grownups, it’d be this.

The gardenia was next, and it was the thickest, most gummy-filled in the box. Besides being coconut flavored, it also had a layer of shredded coconut covering the bottom of it! I thought that was a great touch, both texturally and in terms of flavor. If you don’t like coconut, this one is not for you, as clearly it is very coconut-y. With coconut flavored things, I usually find the issue of them tasting like sunscreen. However, this one did not have that problem at all!

Finally, the coffin. Though this one was a bit on the thin side gummy-filling wise, it had a ton of crunchy pieces on top, and was the largest in size. This one was probably the least sweet in the box, as it had a mild ube flavor, so it was more subtle. Personally, I really like ube. It’s not usually a flavor I can get unless I eat Japanese sweets from snack boxes, so I’m always happy to have it.

So, there you have it! Each piece was a hit, and the special shapes of ghosts and coffins is a really fun touch. If you’re looking for a festive treat, maybe to serve at a Halloween party, this is a great option!

Of course, there’s also the tea box!

I finally had a use for my teacup collection. I realized some of the flavor card got cut off, and the yellow one is a bit out of focus, so again I took a closer shot.

This set had to be the most visually stunning I’ve seen yet! The gold and dried flowers really amped up the presentation.

Getting right into it, I started with the matcha because I’d already had this piece before in the Pride Box. I remember not liking it that much before, but it was a lot more pleasant this time. It was less bitter, and seemed more balanced. I still think it is very pretty appearance-wise, as it was the most visually pleasing in the Pride Box, but it has some pretty strong competition in this box.

I went counter clockwise through the circle, so the strawberry rooibos was next. I’ve never had rooibos tea, so I can’t speak as to how accurate it is, but it tasted light and fruity. This was another one where it makes me think of a grownup fruit snack, in the way that a charcuterie board is a grownup Lunchable. The dried flowers didn’t add anything flavor-wise, but were a fun addition nonetheless. Overall, I liked this one!

Next was the Thai tea. Y’all know I love some Thai iced tea. I will drink it basically any chance I get, and I love its unique flavor. This candy conveyed that special Thai tea flavor so well! I definitely enjoyed this one, but also had to brush off some of the flowers, as there were a few too many for my liking on top. Not that they tasted bad or anything, it’s just not something I’m used to consuming.

Okay, now for the one I was most excited for! The chai tea. I drink iced chai lattes almost daily, so I was extra stoked for this piece. Also, I think this one just might be my favorite appearance-wise. I am a huge fan of the gold, and I like the wide teardrop shape. Though I liked the flavor, I wouldn’t say it tasted like how I was expecting. It’s not like an iced chai latte, it tastes much more like a traditional cup of chai tea, like the one in the first photo I took, without all the milk and sugar. It was still sweet but more of a spiced flavor than what I’m used to since my chai comes from Starbucks.

Finally, the earl grey and lavender. This was the biggest piece in the box, and I realized it’s because its actually two pieces! The top one is the earl grey, and the bottom is the lavender. I actually had the lavender in the first box I tried as well, and just like before, it was super crunchy and the perfect blend of sweet and floral! Definitely a top contender for me, as I absolutely love lavender. The earl grey was a mild flavor with a nice touch of sweetness, a great compliment piece to the lavender, but the lavender piece was definitely the star here.

All in all another great box!

It’s hard to say which box I liked better, each had some really delicious pieces. And as much as I love the Halloween one for being festive, I also love the tea set one because I adore tea parties and collect teapots and teacups. Having nice treats at tea parties is a must, so definitely consider adding this box to your next one.

I can’t wait to see what set they come out with next!

Which set looks better to you? Which flavor would you have liked to try? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!

Oh and I replied to some comments on my last post, be sure to check and see if I replied to you!

-AMS