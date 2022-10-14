A Quick Moment of Foliage

I’m traveling a lot this month, which means my usual spree of October foliage photos has been interrupted, but now that I’m home for a couple of days I’ll try to get some shots in. That said, while I was in Kentucky earlier this week, I did get this lovely photo of a Virginia Creeper vine doing its thing, and it looks quite lovely. Yes, it’s often considered a weed, but one, “weeds” can be lovely, and two, it’s not my weed, so I don’t have to worry about, I can just take a picture of it.

In the category of weeds that are my problem, here’s some poison ivy in the treeline of my house:

It’s pretty. Don’t touch it. We will probably get an expert to come in and deal with it.

— JS