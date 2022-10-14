A Quick Moment of Foliage
Posted on October 14, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi
I’m traveling a lot this month, which means my usual spree of October foliage photos has been interrupted, but now that I’m home for a couple of days I’ll try to get some shots in. That said, while I was in Kentucky earlier this week, I did get this lovely photo of a Virginia Creeper vine doing its thing, and it looks quite lovely. Yes, it’s often considered a weed, but one, “weeds” can be lovely, and two, it’s not my weed, so I don’t have to worry about, I can just take a picture of it.
In the category of weeds that are my problem, here’s some poison ivy in the treeline of my house:
It’s pretty. Don’t touch it. We will probably get an expert to come in and deal with it.
— JS
We’ve got some (probably) Virginia Creeper on the farm fence at the back of our back yard, and it always gives glorious color every fall.
I have to yank it out of the yard next to the fence throughout the summer, as it tries to colonize away from the fence, but it’s easy to pull (and rather satisfying, actually) so I don’t mind much.
Goats
Apparently goats love the stuff
There are goat services – maybe there’s one in your area?
Lovely photos, even of the poison ivy. Poison ivy/oak is quite lovely just to look at
Will kick in on the goats idea. They are not allergic to the vine, and quite enjoy nibbling away at it. In your rural area, I would bet someone around you has goats you could tie at the scene of the poison.
At least this time of year, the poison ivy is easy to spot.
Unlike most things, though, the solution to poison ivy is not to “burn it with fire!”
Coming here to second or fifth or whatever the goatscaping idea. They’ll chow right down on poison ivy, oak, and sumac and fertilize while they do so. Some companies will work with goats and sheep, others will bring in pigs afterward to pull up the roots. Absolutely worth investigating and it will probably also provide Charlie some entertainment as well.