The Power of Concentration
Posted on October 18, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 5 Comments
Flying into California yesterday I saw something I’ve not seen before: the Ivanpah Solar Power Facility, which focuses the sun’s rays to generate power. I knew it existed but I’ve never seen it before with my own eyes. It is very bright, which is how I noticed it in the first place.
In other news, hello, I am in California, visiting friends and family and then this weekend going to my high school reunion, which is also my high school’s centennial celebration, at which I am also getting an award. Which is pretty neat if you ask me. California is lovely and it is nice to be back, for a few days at least.
— JS
Welcome back!
I’m glad we didn’t schedule burning the state down while you’re here.
Have a good time at your reunion and enjoy your stay in CA
Have great time at your HS Reunion!
I visited the Ivanpah Solar Power Facility some years ago when visiting a friend of mine who lives in Antelope Valley (nearby). It’s a very impressive installation!! From ground level, it looks enormously bigger than it appears from the air. :)
G
It’s impressive to drive by on a sunny day as well. But it’s rough on the bird population of the area.
I was working as a clerk at Sandia National Laboratories when the Power Tower, the first solar tower that used that “concentration” tech, went online, and I got to go see it happen. Seventy-eight huge mirrors converging the rays of the sun into a single aperture in the tower–and the thing I remember most is seeing a bird fly through the converging reflected rays… and seeing it explode into nothing.
The Power Tower is still there, more than 40 years later, and I think they still use that solar array.