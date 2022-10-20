Loitering in Paradise
Posted on October 20, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 6 Comments
I’m now in high school hometown of Claremont, kicking back outside with my laptop and writing on the novel, albeit not with any particular intensity at the moment. Write a paragraph, be mellow for a bit, write another paragraph, rinse, repeat. I’ll pick up the pace soon, but for today I’m happy to go at a slower pace. It’s been an enjoyable time in California so far.
That’s all I have for you today. Hope your day has been enjoyable as well.
— JS
Nice!
I went to undergrad in Claremont. It is a pretty nice place to be mellow, especially if you like sunshine.
How is the smoke? Is it mostly north of you?
Say hello to the place for me
Glad you are having a few enjoyable days, good for you! I’m in the CA Bay Area (San Jose) and it’s been a great few days, a little jump in the temperature as summer fights for a bit longer before Fall and cooler weather hits us harder.
Does your mellowing include a glass of wine to sip on? Or just the sights around you keeping you in the zone?
Scalzi is too gracious and high-minded to take note of this, but Vox Day has hit a rough spot.
Origuy – wow, thanks for the link.