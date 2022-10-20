Loitering in Paradise

Posted on October 20, 2022    Posted by      6 Comments

I’m now in high school hometown of Claremont, kicking back outside with my laptop and writing on the novel, albeit not with any particular intensity at the moment. Write a paragraph, be mellow for a bit, write another paragraph, rinse, repeat. I’ll pick up the pace soon, but for today I’m happy to go at a slower pace. It’s been an enjoyable time in California so far.

That’s all I have for you today. Hope your day has been enjoyable as well.

— JS

6 Comments on “Loitering in Paradise”

  1. Nice!

    I went to undergrad in Claremont. It is a pretty nice place to be mellow, especially if you like sunshine.

  4. Glad you are having a few enjoyable days, good for you! I’m in the CA Bay Area (San Jose) and it’s been a great few days, a little jump in the temperature as summer fights for a bit longer before Fall and cooler weather hits us harder.

    Does your mellowing include a glass of wine to sip on? Or just the sights around you keeping you in the zone?

  5. Scalzi is too gracious and high-minded to take note of this, but Vox Day has hit a rough spot.

    An attempt to make a right-wing superhero movie has ended in disaster, with $1 million missing in China and a participant facing a federal indictment.

