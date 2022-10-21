Exciting News That Must Remain Mysterious For Now

Hello, everyone! Today I have some good, but vague, news for you all! I have an exciting opportunity in the works, and will be job shadowing a position next week. I’m not going to say what the job is yet, but as long as the job shadow goes well, the position is mine! I figured it was about time I actually have some money in my bank account and quit spending all of my parents’.

Anyways, I’ll let you all know how it goes and what the job is once I (hopefully) secure the position next week! I just wanted to share because I’m pretty stoked.

Until then, please enjoy this photo of two cats I cat-sit in Santa Monica last week.

And have a great day!

-AMS