Exciting News That Must Remain Mysterious For Now
Posted on October 21, 2022 Posted by Athena Scalzi 15 Comments
Hello, everyone! Today I have some good, but vague, news for you all! I have an exciting opportunity in the works, and will be job shadowing a position next week. I’m not going to say what the job is yet, but as long as the job shadow goes well, the position is mine! I figured it was about time I actually have some money in my bank account and quit spending all of my parents’.
Anyways, I’ll let you all know how it goes and what the job is once I (hopefully) secure the position next week! I just wanted to share because I’m pretty stoked.
Until then, please enjoy this photo of two cats I cat-sit in Santa Monica last week.
And have a great day!
-AMS
Good luck! Hope it goes well.
Exciting News, I hope it all works out well
Ooh, solid black cats in October, a rare and beautiful thing.
I wish you the best of luck, Athena. I have faith in you and I know it just takes the right moment for things to fall in place.
Ooh, congratulation! Looking forward to hearing all about it!
Congratulations!
Hope it’s a grand success and that you love it.
🤞🏽Best of luck to you! 🍀
Good luck! I hope you find something you enjoy, whether it’s this or something else!
I also wanted to say thanks for mentioning the Half-Baked Harvest site in some of your baking-themed posts! It’s become my new obsession; tonight I made their “Chewy Brown Sugar Maple Cookies” and they were AMAZING. Since your posts are how I found them, my tastebuds are very grateful. :-)
Good luck! May the interview and the job be everything you hope they will be!
Excellent news. I hope that all goes well!
Hey, this sounds great! I hope it works out well for you.
Also, those are two very intense cats :)
I hope you enjoy it, they appreciate a good employee, and it starts a new chapter of your life. I am looking forward to hearing about it. I am also not happy you were in Southern cal and not ONE photo of In-N-Out burger. I blame your Dad for obviously not instilling the love of a home-grown California TREASURE. I do very much enjoy your food posts.
I hope the shadowing goes well, remember just as they will be working out if you are right for the job, you should be working out if the job is right for you!
And what were you holding up in the air to get such concentrated attention from the beautiful black cats?
Great news, Athena. Congrats on the job opportunity.
If you get the chance, here’s one of my favorite places in Santa Monica (I hope it’s still there) – There’s a park along the cliffs that overlook the Santa Monica Pier, and in the park is a small community center. If you go when the community center is open, you can go upstairs to find a camera obscura whose lens can be rotated to show live views of the pier and surroundings. Really exciting 19th century technology!
This sounds exciting!
You have your father’s way with the vague but pleased beyond words announcements, and that’s a complement. :-)
Good luck, Athena. I hope it works out.