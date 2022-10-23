My Award-Winning Saturday

Yesterday I picked up an award from my high school for Alumni Outstanding Achievement, and it was both delightful and a little nerve-wracking. I’ve picked up awards in front of thousands of people and didn’t bat an eye; this time it was in front of maybe sixty people I went to school with, who remember me when I was fifteen and just starting to write. They know me in a way that not many people do, or can.

Fortunately for me, they and the others in attendance were fabulous. My class and school mates gave me a standing ovation, and then did the wave, which was ridiculous and awesome. It was genuinely touching, and lovely.

I’ve mentioned here before how important my high school was to me and how formative it was in me becoming who I am today, but I’m not sure I’ve made clear the affection I have for my classmates and the other folks I went to school with, and how much that affection has deepened over the years. These are important people to me, and there’s kinship and camaraderie there that’s not just rooted in the time we spent at the school, but also everything’s that come after. To be recognized by my school and to receive this award in the presence of these friends of four decades standing means more than I can express.

And then, when it was all done, we went and danced our brains out and then closed out a bar together. What a great day. What a great night.

— JS