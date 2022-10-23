My Award-Winning Saturday

John Scalzi

Yesterday I picked up an award from my high school for Alumni Outstanding Achievement, and it was both delightful and a little nerve-wracking. I’ve picked up awards in front of thousands of people and didn’t bat an eye; this time it was in front of maybe sixty people I went to school with, who remember me when I was fifteen and just starting to write. They know me in a way that not many people do, or can.

Fortunately for me, they and the others in attendance were fabulous. My class and school mates gave me a standing ovation, and then did the wave, which was ridiculous and awesome. It was genuinely touching, and lovely.

I’ve mentioned here before how important my high school was to me and how formative it was in me becoming who I am today, but I’m not sure I’ve made clear the affection I have for my classmates and the other folks I went to school with, and how much that affection has deepened over the years. These are important people to me, and there’s kinship and camaraderie there that’s not just rooted in the time we spent at the school, but also everything’s that come after. To be recognized by my school and to receive this award in the presence of these friends of four decades standing means more than I can express.

And then, when it was all done, we went and danced our brains out and then closed out a bar together. What a great day. What a great night.

  3. Congratulations again. What you said really struck home on why this would be so special. It’s from folks that originally saw you as their friend and classmate. Sounds like you started writing then, a dream in school. Here you are decades later and you did it! They must be so happy for you that you made your dream come true and you are a success in your field. This award will be special in that unique way.

    Thanks for sharing this. Very cool. Decades in the making… :-)

  4. Such lovely comments on your school and classmates. Added a savory note to my Sunday.

  5. I genuinely envy you for this. Outside of a VERY small handful of people, I never want to see anyone from high school ever gain, and I don’t even feel like I have a good reason for it.

