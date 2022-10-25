The Early Vote Is In

Athena and I beat the rush to the polls this November by voting early today. It’s become my tradition to vote as early as I can (presuming I know who I am going to vote for, which this year I very much do) to have it done and not worry that something will keep me from voting on the day, like pleurisy or being pinned under a car. I dragged Athena along because voting is more fun if you bring a friend or loved one — try it and see!

It will not come as surprise to any of you that this election there was not a single Republican on my ballot. The GOP has well and truly gone over the bend and become unapologetically bigoted and fashy; I don’t give my votes to a political party that thinks democracy is an impediment to rule. That being said, I live in a profoundly conservative area so I don’t pretend my local choices are likely to prevail. State-wide and in the senatorial race? Here’s hoping.

If you have the option to vote early, I really do encourage it. It’s a nice feeling to have exercised one’s franchise, and everyone who can vote early makes the election day lines for those who can’t vote early that much more tolerable. Do it for yourself; do it for others.

But whatever you do: vote.

— JS