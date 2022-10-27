Welcome to Halifax

When the folks at Hal-Con asked if I would come visit their convention, I said I would if they supplied me with Coke Zero, Tiger Tail ice cream, and a framed picture of either Halifax’s own Sarah McLachlan, or, if one were not available, at least one member of the band Sloan (also Halifax’s own). As you can see, they gave me framed pictures of both, and threw in (Halifax’s own!) Anne Murray to boot! Plus ketchup chips! And hickory sticks! And chicken bones! Among other things. No Tiger Tail ice cream yet, but the fridge in my hotel room doesn’t have a freezer, so that’s reasonable. There’s time for it.

In other news, hello, I’m in Halifax, here for Hal-Con. It’s been lovely so far. As soon as I got my stuff stowed away, I set out in search of a (Halifax’s own) donair, the local spin on the gyro, basically, and enthusiastically consumed it. Now I am full and immobile on my hotel couch. Also, as I drive into town there was this:

I think Canada might be happy to see me. pic.twitter.com/6xzUnDDLE3 — John Scalzi (@scalzi) October 27, 2022

A good omen for the weekend, if you ask me. If you’re in the area, hope to see you at the convention. If you’re not in the area, well, try to have fun anyway.

— JS