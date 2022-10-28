Hello From Halifax, Day 2
Posted on October 28, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 5 Comments
They have a clock tower! They’re proud of it, I understand.
Lovely day here in the Maritimes, and met lots of fab people at Hal-Con. Now off to dinner with friends.
How was your Friday?
— JS
My Friday would be peachy, if I had a photo of Sarah McLachlan!
When was this built?
Dwight Williams: 1803.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Halifax_Town_Clock
Wow! It looks like a clock/lighthouse combo!
If you don’t have dietary restrictions, I highly recommend The Press Gang for dinner, and order The Drill. Chef makes whatever he feels like creating, and every plate is so so wonderful.