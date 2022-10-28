Hello From Halifax, Day 2

They have a clock tower! They’re proud of it, I understand.

Lovely day here in the Maritimes, and met lots of fab people at Hal-Con. Now off to dinner with friends.

How was your Friday?

— JS

  5. If you don’t have dietary restrictions, I highly recommend The Press Gang for dinner, and order The Drill. Chef makes whatever he feels like creating, and every plate is so so wonderful.

