Tiger Tail and Moon Mist

Posted on October 30, 2022    Posted by      5 Comments

John Scalzi

Here on Sunday at Hal-Con, and I was presented with two regional favorite ice creams: Tiger Tail, which is orange ice cream with a ribbon of black licorice, and Moon Mist, which is basically banana bubble gum. The Moon Mist was a little much for me — 11-year-old me, the one who would shove an entire package Bubble Yum into his mouth at one time, would have loved it — but the Tiger Tail was pretty great, and I ate the entire bowl presented to me. The was followed by probably the most intense sugar rush I’ve had in a decade. I’m back in my hotel room now, managing the crash.

Also, Hal-Con is now at its end, and I had a genuinely lovely time at it. Everyone was super nice, people seemed happy to see me, and the staff and volunteers were just terrific. As the kids would say, A++, terrific con, would attend again. Although next time I might not eat an entire pint of ice cream at one go. Time for a nap.

–JS

  3. I love the concept of Tiger Tail, but I have only ever had bad, low quality Tiger Tail. Finding a high-quality implementation is on my dessert bucket list.

