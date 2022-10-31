Staying Or Going at Twitter: Ironically, a Twitter Thread
Written this morning and now posted here for archival purposes. I’ll likely have more to say on the topic soon, but at the moment I’m in transit and heading home.
1. As folks are asking, no, I’m not leaving Twitter at this time, for reasons I explained in April, when the current owner first started his quest to own the place (see the attached article). What I am doing, however, is re-evaluating how I use the site.
2. And not just how I use Twitter, mind you, although that is the current hot topic du jour. I’m thinking about social media generally, and the utility of “being the product” in exchange for ease of use and an audience. I’d be lying if I said it doesn’t have advantages…
3. …for someone like me. I like having a largish audience and Twitter not requiring me to do much besides being quippish. But even before the new guy, the deal has been getting increasingly lopsided and requires more effort from me to use useful and usable.
4. It’s become less *fun,* honestly, and the steps that the new guy seems determined to take will make it more so, and more prone to trolling and impersonation and misinformation. The value proposition for me could go south fast.
5. If the value proposition goes south, then the question is how much of my time/effort I want to give the site. I don’t want to walk away from 200K followers, and I enjoy (most) of the interactions I have with people here. But I also have other places I can be…
6. … including my own site, where I don’t have to worry the owner is a bored, overly-rich shitlord trying to monetize every last possible thing because he overpaid dramatically for it. There are options, for me at least, because I stuck with my own online space all this time.
7. Now, I’m well aware that if I draw down on Twitter, not everyone here is going to follow me elsewhere, and, well. That’s life, and the decisions that will have to be made. I’ve gone through several Internet phases already. Nothing lasts, it’s always in flux.
8. Which means this “crisis” is also an opportunity. How *do* I want to be online in 2022 and beyond? I’m on Twitter because it’s easy, but what if I made an effort elsewhere? What would that look like and how would I do it? I’m thinking about these things now.
9. So, anyway. In the short-to-medium run, I’ll still be around here. But I am recalibrating what Twitter is worth to me, and making plans to do more things elsewhere, especially with my own site. Which I should have been doing already, honestly. I’m looking forward to it.
10. Also: Hey! Here is my personal site. Bookmark it in your browser, put it in your RSS feed, subscribe to in email, etc. I already update there daily and have for 24 years. Make it part of your everyday online experience if you like.
11. And now, as usual, here’s a cat to end the thread.
I enjoy social media from a distance. Please continue to post all the latest Twitter drama here so I don’t need to actually… log into Twitter.
And now I have the precognition that the very last post on Twitter will be a cat pic. This is now my cannon on how Twitter will end. In the far flung future, paleo forensic digital analytics scientists will recharge the last cloud server of Twitter and be presented with a lolcats and have to work out the whole social media sphere from that one image.
I’ve never been on Twitter so won’t impact me. But I am here on your Whatever site and here is where I follow you. Okay, I also follow you sometimes in my car… but really don’t worry about that. ;-) (That last is of course a joke.) Really? Only me laughing…
I was an early Twitter user. I used to run a collage bot before one of their many updates ratcheting access down broke my patience for fixing it. And I stopped posting myself during Tiny Hands’ reign of error, when random goofiness was replaced by shitbags yelling at me.
Now I basically only follow links in to it. And I don’t really care what happens to it, I don’t think. Here’s why.
There will always be a breaking-news-and-snark watercooler. Now that something has filled that niche, if DudeBro kills Twitter, something else will take over.
If the Nazis take it over, they will kill it. This is the big thing people worry about, and I don’t dispute there’s risk of nasty, bad outcomes. But specific to Twitter, DudeBro needs to keep a very light hand on that slider, and he… doesn’t have a light hand. Especially when he’s stoned. See: Parler, Tiny Hands’ press release service, and that other one whose name I can’t remember.
Over time DudeBro will get bored with torturing the remaining employees, probably have to scam the government out of more money at some point, and generally treat Twitter with the same interest he shows for his solar panel company. It’ll eventually settle in to a long-term role, whatever that is, and nobody will really care.
I realize those whose careers involve talking to Members of the Public probably see things very differently. But that’s my general take.
We still have RSS.
I’m trying out Tribel, and so far finding it to be quite a respectable alternative to Twitter.
It does have a troll problem at the moment, but that’s not too surprising, and the site seems to have no problems with fairly conscientious moderation.
It’s not an exact analog of Twitter, more like a mash-up of Twitter and Facebook – it allows longer-format messaging but the feeds are presented in a short format. It has several nice options for selecting more or less filtered feeds.
Come to TikTok. It’s fun, the moderators make more pretense of caring about it being nice, the algorithm is wonderful, and nearly all my interactions have been pleasant. Even my arguments have been grammar related.
I was never a social media user — I interact with people in person. While I could see a use for Twitter for disseminating information quickly to a group of people — my example was always breaking financial news to commodity traders/stock brokers where immediate information is essential — there are other multiple ways to set up feeds these days (my township has an emergency notification system where they’ll text me critical real-time information such as tornado warnings, evacuation notices if a trail carrying chemicals derails, and the like). The actual value of Twitter — aside from a desire to read the random brain droppings of others — has gone away.
We’ll have to attend your sermons in person at your church, won’t we? That was your endgame all along.