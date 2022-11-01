Spice Meets the Macro Lens

The Pixel 7 Pro that I finally unpacked and fired up today (it arrived last week, but I was traveling) has a new “macro” photo mode, which allows one to get pretty darn close to one’s subject to snap a photo. Here’s me snapping a photo of Spice about an inch and a half from her nose. She doesn’t look impressed, but no one looks impressed with a phone mere centimeters away from one’s face, I suspect. The distortion from the lens isn’t helping either, although Spice looks cute with a moon face.

I’ll likely write up the Pixel 7 Pro soon, when I have a chance to play with it a bit more. So far I like it! But I’ve also only had it a few hours. Let me take some more photos with it and otherwise play with it and see what I think.

— JS