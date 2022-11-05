Yes, Queens
I’ve been playing with the AI art generator Stable Diffusion, and one of the things it lets you do is use a photo for reference. So I went ahead and popped in a couple of pictures of Krissy to see what would come up, and as a text prompt used various iterations of “queen” and other references. The pictures that came out don’t look like Krissy (nor did I expect them to, I had the setting for fidelity to the originating photo set to low), but they do look cool. What they mostly do is make me wonder which artists the AI was trained on, and if I can hire them to do some work for me.
Because, of course, that is the thing: These AI generators have been trained on various artists, many if not most still alive and producing work. I’m happy, for the purposes of my own amusement, to play with these art robots and see what comes out, and show off the results on my non-commercial outlets. But when it comes time to commission art for paid work, or for the house, or wherever, it’ll also be time for me to pay up for actual living humans making art. Support actual humans, folks! You might be one yourself, after all.
This is something that I’m not sure I fully understand, although I do support the idea of supporting artists. At the same time, I’m an amateur musician. I’ve never made any money off my music, but suppose one day I do. My own personal neural net (i.e., my brain) has been trained, so to speak, on all the music I’ve heard over my lifetime. I certainly have been influenced by certain creators. If I make money from my own original compositions, but realize that they were influenced by earlier artists, do I own those artists a cut of what I make? I might be standing on the shoulders of giants, but how much do I own them financially just for providing me with inspiration. How is this different than if an AI produces something original, but influenced by other artists, which we know to be the case? This isn’t meant to be a troll post, I honestly am not sure how to separate an AI learning from a body of work vs me learning from a body of work, why one is different from the other. How much does John Scalzi owe the estate of Robert Heinlein?
That last picture looks how I image Princess Irulan looked when I first read Dune, years ago.
Neil Clarke says many of the AIs use Clarkesworld artists.
The first pic looks like it was trained on Angelina Jolie…. Cool images otherwise.