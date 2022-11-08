Good Morning, Lunar Eclipse
Posted on November 8, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 7 Comments
I actually got up early for you!
And apparently it’s going to be the last lunar eclipse until 2025, and who knows what will happen between now and then, so, happy I woke up for this.
In the US, it’s election day. US citizens, please vote if you have not done so already. Thank you.
— JS
Your sky seems clearer than mine in Ann Arbor.
And all of us voted, early.
Thank you! It’s behind the trees here.
Blood moon for election day… Nature’s metaphor?
I voted by mail last week, I’m always proud to. It’s was a little bittersweet though, there were 19 races but only 10 where voting mattered. Every judicial position had one candidate for all the parties. Unbelievable! Our party leaders working together in a bipartisan manner to select the best people as our judges.
I’m told this a New York state tradition.
Very nice – we got up early, but between the trees and streetlights, did not get as great a pic as you did.
I got up at my regular 5am and saw the transition from partial to total. Somewhat reddish moon, but nothing like as red as yours. I could not see the transition back to partial, because the moon had already dipped below the horizon. Heading your way, so to speak.
It’s raining here, so thank you for your service.
I voted weeks ago by mail.