Good Morning, Lunar Eclipse

Posted on November 8, 2022

I actually got up early for you!

And apparently it’s going to be the last lunar eclipse until 2025, and who knows what will happen between now and then, so, happy I woke up for this.

In the US, it’s election day. US citizens, please vote if you have not done so already. Thank you.

— JS

7 Comments on “Good Morning, Lunar Eclipse”

  1. Your sky seems clearer than mine in Ann Arbor.

    And all of us voted, early.

  4. I voted by mail last week, I’m always proud to. It’s was a little bittersweet though, there were 19 races but only 10 where voting mattered. Every judicial position had one candidate for all the parties. Unbelievable! Our party leaders working together in a bipartisan manner to select the best people as our judges.

    I’m told this a New York state tradition.

  6. I got up at my regular 5am and saw the transition from partial to total. Somewhat reddish moon, but nothing like as red as yours. I could not see the transition back to partial, because the moon had already dipped below the horizon. Heading your way, so to speak.

