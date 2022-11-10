The Old Church
Posted on November 10, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi
A brief update on the church: Many of you were wondering what we might call the church, now that it’s no longer officially the Bradford United Methodist Church. We have seen many suggestions, including “Church of the Infinite Burrito” “The Interdependent Church,” “Scalzitology HQ” and “The Scamperbeast Seminary.”
With that said, the church building still does exist in the actual world, and we do eventually plan to have events there, both private and public. We decided we needed to call the place something catchy, and not likely to get us ridden out of town on a rail.
So, folks, please say hello to: The Old Church. Or, if more specificity is needed, The Old Church of (or in) Bradford.
This is a good name because it is literally accurate, non-controversial, and something that can slip into public memory without undue difficulty (“We saw a musical performance at The Old Church”). It’s a good name, I think. Not flashy! But, look, it’s a solid midwestern church building, it could do with a solid midwestern church name.
Note that the real estate corporation we’ve established to handle The Old Church and other holdings is Church of the Scalzi, LLC. That’s a company name, however, not a religious endeavor. We’re not going into that line of work. Just so we’re clear. Again.
— JS
And here I thought you were a SF writer of the old school.
I don’t know… I think the “Official Church of Scalzitology” has a nice ring to it! After all, if it works for one SF author it should work for all of the, right?
Now you just need to figure out how to tie the religion into either the Old Man’s War or Collapsing Empire series of books…
Just for fun, check out the revamped church in a town near to me: the “Grand Princeodeum,” because the owner loves her some Prince/is in a Prince cover band.
https://www.instagram.com/grandprinceodeum/
I’m supposed to go to a show there next month, we’ll see how it goes.
I feel like I’m watching the origin story of Frank-N-Furter in real time.
Definitely looks like a place where I can watch a late night double feature picture show.
Good business decision (the name). But darn, Church of the Scalzi has a certain ring to it.
Congrats on the next step forwards on the Old Church. :-)
Ahhh an entertainment venue.
So a book signing followed by an 80’s dance party with the author serving as both DJ and host will be in The Old Chruch’s future?
Here’s Portland’s The Old Church
https://www.theoldchurch.org/
There’s definitely a movement afoot…
I’m still partial to “The Scamperbeast Seminary”.
::Definitely looks like a place where I can watch a late night double feature picture show.::
Oh, now you’ve done it!
https://youtu.be/GKhPVHoodrU
The Old Church. Or, the Church of the Old Ones.
Tim Liebe and I are in agreement re: “the Scamperbeast Seminary”, to what I hope is our shared amusement.
The Scamperbeastology Institute?
“Old Man’s Church” was sitting right there, y’know….
I was leaning towards, “The Scalzi Castle.” Still am.
This Old Church
Hmmm . . .
But is it still a church? You claim not. And that being the case, wouldn’t “The Old Church Building” be more accurate?
An additional vote for “This Old Church”
Small initiate venues performing in a church. My undergraduate school had a Comedy Club Monday evenings.
It was were people starting out could hone their craft. The headliner on Monday night was the first opening of three acts on Saturday night in the downtown fancy bar.
A popular activity in Northbridge Mass, is the single screen movie theater showing the Patriots game on Sunday. Admission is free, but one should buy the overpriced popcorn and beer.
Lange screens to watch the game in a church …. the start of the novel Stranger in a Strange town.
Sure, you say you’re not starting a cult… but that’s exactly what someone starting a cult would say.
But actually as someone who also lives in rural Ohio, I hope your event space works out because a good event space is a rare thing out in the sticks. Although lately there’s been a rash of people repurposing barns as such (to various degrees of nicety).
Aw shucks, I’m a pastor and I would have enjoyed pastoring an interdependent church!