Right On Time

It was 70 degrees here two days ago, and then suddenly November remembered how to November, and here we are: The first snow of the season, and no temperatures higher than the low 40s for the foreseeable future. I see that last year I posted up a video of the first snowfall of the season on exactly this weekend in November as well. Mother Nature: Weirdly consistent, at least as far as Ohio is concerned. I’m not expecting this snow to stick — the ground is still too warm for that — but it’s winter serving notice that it is, indeed, on its way.

How’s the weather where you are?

— JS