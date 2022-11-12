The Saddest Turtle From Kentucky
Posted by John Scalzi
Or, Mitch McConnell learning this evening he’ll be minority leader for another two years. If he lasts that long, that is.
Hell of a red wave, folks.
— JS
I also whomped up this one, but I liked the turtle one better:
After watching Oklahoma go even more Qanon GOP in this last election, it’s a relief that the Senate will still be held by democrats
NEVADA!!!
And now my state needs to pony up for the special election and give us Warnock as number 51.
👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
Great art!
If the Georgia race goes Democratic which is highly likely, we actually pick up a seat.
And we still don’t know who controls the House. It should go GOP but it could be by as little as two seats.
Colbert had a good line last night:
“The Red Wave Was More Like a Pink Splash … a salmon drizzle, a rosy wash … what happens when you accidentally wash your Klan robes with your MAGA hat.”
💃🏻🕺🏼
I am so relieved.
Those last votes to be counted must have come in strongly for Cortez Masto. Last time I looked she was still behind by nearly 1,000 votes; that was with 95% counted. Now she’s up by over 6,500 with 98% counted.
There is still the question of how the House will shake out. That doesn’t look as good for the Democrats, but at least it’s not the landslide that some were predicting.
Some are saying that vote by mail has been a big advantage for the Democrats. They’re probably right. It addresses some of the structural problems that some of their supporters faced: intimidation by “observers”, poll hours that made it difficult to vote, and election boards that selectively made it harder for poor people and minorities to vote by underfunding or closing polling places in their neighborhoods.
Unfortunately, two names: Krysten Sinema, and Joe Manchin. They won’t be up for re-election till 2024, so two more years at least of backstabbing the Democratic party.
It’s not just Republicans who hate Vote by Mail! In New York State where I live, voters can only vote absentee (by mail) if they can prove to the Board of Elections that they are:
“1. Absent from your county or, if a resident of New York City absent from the five boroughs, on Election Day.
“2. Unable to appear at the polls due to temporary or permanent illness or disability (temporary illness includes being unable to appear due to risk of contracting or spreading a communicable disease like COVID-19).
“3. Unable to appear because you are the primary care giver of one or more individuals who are ill or physically disabled.
“4. A resident or patient of a Veterans Health Administration Hospital.
“5. In jail or prison for any reason other than a felony conviction. This includes anyone who is awaiting grand jury action, awaiting trial, or serving a sentence for a misdemeanor.”
Or reason 6, which the BoE doesn’t bother listing – you’re a pollworker, and thus are unlikely to be working at your own polling place! That’s how I’ve had to vote the last 14 years….
I’m not sure why people complain about mail in voting, there are many reasons aside from the ones listed.
It will of course delay the election result, but what’s more important – getting the result fast or letting everyone make their opinion heard?
Unfortunately the election system is a breeding ground for a political bipolar disorder instead of a more fluid proportional system.