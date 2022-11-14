A Workin’ Woman

Back in October, I told you all about a cool job opportunity I had coming up, and I’m happy to report back that I did in fact get the position at… wait for it… Twenty One Barrels!

Me, smiling at the camera, wearing a Twenty One Barrels dark grey t-shirt and matching baseball cap style hat.

If you missed it, Twenty One Barrels is the winery/cidery across the street from me that I recently did a Small Business Saturday over. When I went over there to do the interview with one of the owners, I saw they had a help wanted sign, and I asked her about it. She encouraged me to apply, and then we set up the job shadow to see if it was something I wanted to do. After the job shadow went well, we dotted some i’s and crossed some t’s, and now I’m officially a Tasting Room Attendant!

Thank you so much to everyone that wished me good luck and all that nice stuff. So far I’ve enjoyed it! You can still expect to see me posting on the blog, though, as the winery is only open on the weekends, and I’m not scheduled for every weekend, anyway.

I’m happy to have this opportunity, as I’ve always been interested in being a bartender, but sports bars aren’t really my vibe, and I never wanted to do it at a club because I want to preserve my hearing, so this seems like something much more suited for me.

So, if you’re in the area and decide to come check out the winery, I just might be the one pouring your glass!

-AMS

  1. What a cool job! Congrats and way to go on jumping on a neat opportunity. Here’s hoping it treats you well!

  3. Oh, HUGE congratulations, Athena!!! I am absolutely thrilled for you!

    I am so glad you landed a job where you already have connections and a pretty good sense for what the people and the vibes are like – that makes it SO much easier to do the all-essential assessment of the fit and culture at the job. I wish you a happy and very successful career at Twenty-One Barrels, and I hope it leads you to all manner of other opportunities in the future!

  4. My sister (a retired school teacher) has been working weekends at a local winery, and she really enjoys it.

    I hope you do too!

  7. Oh how cool!
    I love doing tours of distilleries, wineries, and breweries. If we are ever in OH, we’ll definitely swing through for a tour and a taste.

  10. Congratulations, Athena! We have a lot of wineries around us (Oregon), and the tasting room folks always seem to be happy. Hope you are, too

