A Workin’ Woman

Back in October, I told you all about a cool job opportunity I had coming up, and I’m happy to report back that I did in fact get the position at… wait for it… Twenty One Barrels!

If you missed it, Twenty One Barrels is the winery/cidery across the street from me that I recently did a Small Business Saturday over. When I went over there to do the interview with one of the owners, I saw they had a help wanted sign, and I asked her about it. She encouraged me to apply, and then we set up the job shadow to see if it was something I wanted to do. After the job shadow went well, we dotted some i’s and crossed some t’s, and now I’m officially a Tasting Room Attendant!

Thank you so much to everyone that wished me good luck and all that nice stuff. So far I’ve enjoyed it! You can still expect to see me posting on the blog, though, as the winery is only open on the weekends, and I’m not scheduled for every weekend, anyway.

I’m happy to have this opportunity, as I’ve always been interested in being a bartender, but sports bars aren’t really my vibe, and I never wanted to do it at a club because I want to preserve my hearing, so this seems like something much more suited for me.

So, if you’re in the area and decide to come check out the winery, I just might be the one pouring your glass!

-AMS