The Kaiju Preservation Society an Amazon “Best of 2022” in SF/F, and an Opening Round Nominee for the Goodreads Choice Awards

The headline pretty much sums it up. I’m pleased on both counts. It’s nice to be appreciated here in the bottom half of 2022.

That said, if you would like to vote for Kaiju for in the Goodreads Choice Awards (or for any other nominee, if in fact you prefer them better, although if you do, you don’t have to tell me), here is the link to do so. Vote away!

This is a good time to remind people that I’m doing my holiday “sign/personalize books for holiday gifts” bit with my local indie bookstore, Jay and Mary’s Book Center in Troy, Ohio. To get in on that action, click here.

