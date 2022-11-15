The Kaiju Preservation Society an Amazon “Best of 2022” in SF/F, and an Opening Round Nominee for the Goodreads Choice Awards

Posted on November 15, 2022    Posted by      4 Comments

The headline pretty much sums it up. I’m pleased on both counts. It’s nice to be appreciated here in the bottom half of 2022.

That said, if you would like to vote for Kaiju for in the Goodreads Choice Awards (or for any other nominee, if in fact you prefer them better, although if you do, you don’t have to tell me), here is the link to do so. Vote away!

This is a good time to remind people that I’m doing my holiday “sign/personalize books for holiday gifts” bit with my local indie bookstore, Jay and Mary’s Book Center in Troy, Ohio. To get in on that action, click here.

— JS

  3. I voted for it! Well deserved. I started Old Mans War back in February and it restarted my love of reading. Since then I have read the First 3 Old Mans Wars books, Redshirts and Kaju.

    New lifetime fan :)

    All the best

    Brock

  4. Congrats! I loved KPS, perfect for the current omnishambles, I’d also love it on TV (or whatever you call it now that it comes through the intertubes).

