Experiment 111722
Posted on November 17, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 8 Comments
I got some new music software and played with it to see how it sounded; this is what came out. It is good? Meh. It’s more of a fragment than a whole composition, although I like the breakdown in the middle. Is it noisy? Oh my, yes. I think I’ve learned about myself that when it comes to my own musical compositions, I’m a fan of noisy. Or maybe it’s just that “noisy” masks many of my musical deficiencies. I wouldn’t be the first to play that card (see: the entire genre of “punk”). Anyway, enjoy.
— JS
When the title popped on my phone I thought this was a reference to Stitch, of Lilo and Stitch.
You created a soundtrack for the movie Sergio Leone never made about Elves and Orcs.
You did good, John.
Pretty cool! A good listen while I drink my coffee and watch the squirrels tease L’Rell.
Definitely soundtrack.
Slight nod to The Who here (Eminence Front), or is that just me? I dig this one.
Outro from an ’80s narco-cop movie?
I think you are right it’s just a fragment -> i was expecting (hoping for?) more after the mid-way. I liked it
Oh…. my migraine wasn’t expecting that.