The Scalzis Go Corporate
Posted on November 17, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 24 Comments
I have previously and briefly noted that we over here at the Scalzi Compound have had some business reorganization going on, but now that all the applicable business licenses have been filed, paperwork done and bank accounts opened, it’s time to expand on that news a bit.
The short version is that Krissy and I now have three corporate entities to cover our various business and philanthropical interests. They are:
Scalzi Enterprises: Which will handle the development/merchandising/licensing of Scalzi-related intellectual property, both existing and upcoming;
Church of the Scalzi: Which despite its name is neither a religious endeavor nor a cult, but is our real estate holding company for The Old Church and other properties;
The Scalzi Family Foundation: Our non-profit corporation, which will be the vehicle for our charitable and philanthropical giving beginning in 2023.
Why do this? Well, because at this point it makes sense to, both for organizational and legal reasons. Krissy and I have long talked about doing more with the ideas and properties that I create and develop, and needing both space and a business structure to deal with that. This is the primary reason we bought The Old Church in the first place, you may recall: So we could have office space for the companies we planned to have. Now, as it happens, having that particular space also opens up more potential for the things we can do, which dovetails right back into having these new companies, so that’s nice too.
We have lots of plans for these new companies (well, for Scalzi Enterprises and the Scalzi Family Foundation; Church of the Scalzi is just an unsexy but useful way to organize our property), but I should stress that everything is in very early days, and basically still being built out. Do not expect vast amounts of ScalziProduct™ from Scalzi Enterprises in the near term. Also, if you start lobbying me for grants, funds and donations from the Scalzi Family Foundation any time soon, you’re going to be disappointed. Sorry. Please be patient. It’s all me and Krissy at this point, and we have other jobs, too.
(On the flip side of this, you can’t donate to the Scalzi Family Foundation, either; it operates under very specific rules, which means it’s difficult for anyone but us to put money into it.)
Also, for those of you who are now mildly worried that you will get no more novels from me as I strive to become a Content Tycoon: Don’t panic, I am not giving up my very fun and really profitable day job. It’s the basis on which all the rest of this proceeds. Indeed, if everything works out right, you will get more work from me, not less, as we build processes that let me do what I am good at (writing, selling, developing more things to write and/or sell), while Krissy, as CEO, does what she’s good at (business, did you know she has a business degree? She does!), and the business builds from there. In the meantime, however, writing books is my bread and butter and will continue to be for the foreseeable future.
That said, again, we have plans. If we can get them off the ground, it could be interesting. Stay tuned.
— JS
Also, yes, it’s intentional that the initials for the Scalzi Family Foundation are SFF.
Scalzi, you really, really did hit the jackpot with Krissy on SO many levels.
There was no live cat in this post. I wanted a live cat. heavy sigh
Not sure this would qualify as “intellectual property”, but:
Looking forward to seeing “Scalzi Mystery Burritos” in the frozen goods section of the grocery store. Slogan: “Take a chance! You might like it!”
Looking forward to my (at some point in the) future plush Kaiju complete with tiny parasites.
I too look forward to buying Scalzi Mystery Burritos in the frozen goods section. “A surprise in every bite!”
I (possibly alone) would be interested in the wonkery of those foundation restrictions and the reasons for them.
So if Church of the Scalzi isn’t the name of your cult, what IS the name of your cult?
It sounds like you’ve been talking to someone who understands the black art of accounting. It’s like one of those fantasy games where choosing a different type of character gets you different rules of play. Choosing a different corporate structure gets you different rules of accounting which give one tax benefits, but just as importantly give you a better idea of what is going on with the business.
So, you’ve got one company that holds Scalzi IP, one company that holds a real estate asset and a third company that serves as a non-profit conduit. That sounds good to me. Just don’t move the IP company to Ireland like everyone else.
Eager to submit my application for the first Michigan location of the ScalziRito Restaurant ™ chain.
I presume franchise applications will be posted soonest.
I love the logo! Care to tell us who did it?
Goo luck with those plans!
hmmm… so here’s my request for your foundation’s motto: “taping bacon to America’s cats(tm)”
I wish you success in these new endeavors
So can we look forward to ads in the back of Rolling Stone magazine offering Ordination in the Church of Scalzi for 2.99 plus postage?
Congrats! Love the logo
You say Church of the Scalzi isn’t a cult, but I’ve seen your burritos.
Boldly go.
Don’t forget to trademark “SFF.”
Put me on the wait list for a Kaiju Preservation Society t-shirt!
Church of the Scalzi! Why not? It worked for L. Ron.
When can we expect Scalzi Steaks?
@Nicoleandmaggie:
OMG and it’s actually a bunch of separate plushies that fit together like a 3D jigsaw. Want!
I love how you share all this with us, very interesting. Love that you and your wife are doing this together. Can’t wait to see what the future brings and of course the future books. ;-)
Are you going to start issuing weird edicts and firing people at random? Because that seems to be a requirement these days.