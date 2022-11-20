RIP, Greg Bear

I think most people in the science fiction community know this, but in case the news has missed you, Greg Bear has passed away, after complications from surgery. File 770 has the details of that, as well as a general overview of his life, so I commend you to that site for the details. What I will add here is the personal observation that in my experience of him, he was kind and decent, and treated me as a peer from a very early stage in my career, which is something I noted and appreciated, and tried to emulate in turn. I have condolences and care for Astrid and their children, and all who knew him, either personally or through his work. He will be missed. He is missed, already.

— JS