RIP, Greg Bear
Posted on November 20, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 10 Comments
I think most people in the science fiction community know this, but in case the news has missed you, Greg Bear has passed away, after complications from surgery. File 770 has the details of that, as well as a general overview of his life, so I commend you to that site for the details. What I will add here is the personal observation that in my experience of him, he was kind and decent, and treated me as a peer from a very early stage in my career, which is something I noted and appreciated, and tried to emulate in turn. I have condolences and care for Astrid and their children, and all who knew him, either personally or through his work. He will be missed. He is missed, already.
— JS
Oh no. I heard from David Gerrold just the other day that he was taken off the ventilator. We have lost a huge talent in the science fiction world.
My condolences to his wife and family.
RIP, Mr. Bear. Your talent will be missed.
I’d seen the File 770 post, but would have been grateful for your signal-boost and additional comments either way. This is so very sad.
I am so sorry to hear this. Greg was indeed a kind and decent man, and I will miss him for that even above his excellent writing. A sad loss to all of us, and especially to Astrid and his family.
Ah no!
I picked up Hull Zero Three when it was released. Loved that story and the writing craft the carried me into a whole amazing ride.
Rip.
He was a good writer. That’s a high compliment.
So sad to hear this. When I was young I almost exclusively read fantasy, but Blood Music showed me the sense of wonder I found there could exist in science-fiction as well.
I did not know Mr. Bear as a person; I only knew him from his writing, which I enjoyed. A new Greg Bear novel would be on the shelf at the book store just long enough for me to spot it, and then I would grab it up.
I will miss him for the joy and entertainment that he brought to me through his writing; my heart goes out to his wife, Astrid, and to his family and friends, who are now hurting. May his memory be a blessing to all of them.
Gone too soon. Our loss. May he rest in peace.
I only knew him through his work, which was excellent, but offer my condolences to all who did know him more personally. He was a talent and did some amazing work. He will be missed.
This makes me incredibly sad. I loved his writing and he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family and friends.