Whoops We Bought Another House

What?!? How could this have happened?!?

Well, actually, because the house we bought is directly next door to The Old Church (see said church in the right of this photo), and when it came up on the market, we decided that it would be really useful to have that land for some things that would be beneficial to have at the church, like, as just one example, off-street parking. So we bought it.

The house itself, as well as its detached garage, is, to put it euphemistically, in not-great shape; we are going have it taken down reasonably soon. In its place, aside from the parking in the rear of the property, is likely to be a garden and/or outdoor area for the church, something that will add to the aesthetics of the community, and be both useful and pleasant. If we go the garden route I would like to do something that incorporates local plants and encourages local pollinators and other fauna, but I want to strongly stress that we are right now in very very very very early stages of thinking about this. Please do not hold us to anything just yet.

With the acquisition of this house and its land we now own three adjacent properties in the center of Bradford: This house, The Old Church, and the former parsonage of the church, which was originally going to be sold separately from the church building, and which we acquired to keep the land it was on, and to reduce headaches for making improvements on the church site. We have no ambitions to buy anymore of our little village at this point, and in any event, nothing around this new compound of properties is currently up for sale.

Besides, we will have enough on our hands with what we now already have. We want to make it pretty great. It’s a good project.

— JS