Whoops We Bought Another House
Posted on November 21, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 21 Comments
What?!? How could this have happened?!?
Well, actually, because the house we bought is directly next door to The Old Church (see said church in the right of this photo), and when it came up on the market, we decided that it would be really useful to have that land for some things that would be beneficial to have at the church, like, as just one example, off-street parking. So we bought it.
The house itself, as well as its detached garage, is, to put it euphemistically, in not-great shape; we are going have it taken down reasonably soon. In its place, aside from the parking in the rear of the property, is likely to be a garden and/or outdoor area for the church, something that will add to the aesthetics of the community, and be both useful and pleasant. If we go the garden route I would like to do something that incorporates local plants and encourages local pollinators and other fauna, but I want to strongly stress that we are right now in very very very very early stages of thinking about this. Please do not hold us to anything just yet.
With the acquisition of this house and its land we now own three adjacent properties in the center of Bradford: This house, The Old Church, and the former parsonage of the church, which was originally going to be sold separately from the church building, and which we acquired to keep the land it was on, and to reduce headaches for making improvements on the church site. We have no ambitions to buy anymore of our little village at this point, and in any event, nothing around this new compound of properties is currently up for sale.
Besides, we will have enough on our hands with what we now already have. We want to make it pretty great. It’s a good project.
— JS
So what you’re REALLY saying is there’s a place for us all to sleep when Eclipse 2024 rolls right over your town?
John, do you have a formal name for the community you are building? Something like The Church of the Blasphemous Burrito appeared in my brain… which now is chasing rabbits through parallels to the Astounding Tales bullpen legend of “make it a religion, so you won’t have to pay taxes” tales of yore.
We know the truth. After re-reading “The man who sold the moon” you are building your own rocket ship in an under ground silo.
Do the renters in the parsonage get to stay?
So, when is Bradford being renamed Scalziville?
Hmmm. Low priced house removal? A wine bottle full of gas with a rag stuffed in the top is cheap… 😆
You need to zone for high-density residential, make sure there is enough water and electricity and possibly even put in a subway line. That or expand the surface roads to handle the increase in traffic. Sim City Scalzi should be a hit!
Congratulations on the acquisition.
You know what has an interesting ring to it? E Church of the Scalzi St.
WorldCon 2025.
ThatChris:
I mean, they’ve been there since we bought the house a year ago, and we’re not in a rush to shuffle them off.
Next step: monorail.
“when is Bradford being renamed Scalziville”
Roughly about the same timeframe that Bedford Falls will be renamed Pottersville?
Soon you’ll be the Mayor of Scalzitown.
I think a bee and butterfly friendly garden with nicely spaced areas for folks to sit and relax sounds fabulous and a wonderful way to encourage your neighbors to be happy you’re there.
Hi John! When you do look for landscape architects, consider Virginia Burt. She’s done beautiful residential and commercial, specializing in healing gardens (like at University Hospitals Cancer a center), often with labyrinths. She’s done quite a bit of work in Cleveland and is wonderful to work with. Disclaimer: she’s a friend, this isn’t some out of nowhere pitch. -Jim
Oops forgot to paste the URL https://vburtdesigns.com/
Kinda cool to own a church and a parsonage and not be, say, the Pope.
Mark Fletcher: If you look at the map, the Bradford Ohio Railway museum (open April 1st through December 15th, 10AM to 1PM Saturdays and 1PM to 4PM Sundays, season pass $10) is about a quarter mile north of The Scalzi Church Complex.
So yeah, Where’s Lyle Lanley?
Nice!
Not sure what the history of that house is, but after it’s gone you might want to test the soil/dirt/whatever is left underneath before you plant anything. Even if you bring in enough good soil to fill the space, you’ll want to know what you’re dumping it on top of.
Before you tear it down are you going to salvage any of the woodwork or fireplace?