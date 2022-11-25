How to Weave the Artisan Web
I wrote on Twitter yesterday:
“But Scalzi,” I hear you say, “How do we bring back that artisan, hand-crafted Web?” Well, it’s simple, really, and if you’re a writer/artist/musician/other sort of creator, it’s actually kind of essential:
1. Create/reactivate your own site, owned by you, to hold your own work.
2. When you create that site, write or otherwise present work on your site at least once a week, every week.
3. Regularly visit the sites of other creators to read/see/experience the work they present there.
4. Promote/link the work of others, on your own site and also on your other social media channels where you have followers. Encourage your followers to explore more widely, beyond the algorithmic borders of “social media.”
Now, why should we bring back that artisan, hand-crafted Web? Oh, I don’t know. Wouldn’t it be nice to have a site that’s not run by an amoral billionaire chaos engine, or algorithmically designed to keep you doomscrolling in a state of fear and anger, or is essentially spyware for governments and/or corporations? Wouldn’t it be nice not to have ads shoved in your face every time you open an app to see what your friends are up to? Wouldn’t it be nice to know that when your friends post something, you’ll actually see it without a social media platform deciding whether to shove it down your feed and pump that feed full of stuff you didn’t ask for?
Wouldn’t that be great?
“But Scalzi,” I hear you say, for a second time, “I spent all this time on social media and all my people are there! You’re asking me to start from scratch!” Well, see: You don’t have to leave Twitter or Facebook or TikTok or wherever. Stay as long as you like, and post whatever you like there. Just carve out some of that doomscrolling/toiletscrolling time for your own space, that you control, too. And when you do, then link to your own site from that other social media, and invite your followers on those services to visit you in your own place. And link to other people’s personal sites, so your followers can visit them, too. Make social media work for you, and not just for the amoral billionaires.
That said, yes, it will take some work. Setting up a site, or reactivating it, takes a bit of time. Writing or presenting work exclusive to your own site takes some work. Getting your followers on social media used to the idea of leaving those walled gardens of content takes some work. It’s an actual project. But look at this way: You have just spent years building an audience on a platform someone else owns. Why not take a little time to do it for yourself? And to help others build their own platforms, too. No rush! Let it build over time. But put in the time.
Your platform, one post a week. It’s not too hard, and the upside is less reliance on other people’s platforms, and a healthier, more varied Web. Stay on social media! Make it work for you, not you work for it.
Build a better Web. An artisan Web. A handcrafted Web. Take the time to get people used to it. We’ll all benefit from it. We just have to decide to do it.
— JS
Quick answers to anticipated comments:
First, for my own site, I use WordPress, and can recommend them, both as a site/blogging software, and as a hosting solution. That said, there are lots of other options ranging from cheap to free, including things like Squarespace and Tumblr. Just remember “free” usually means someone is putting ads somewhere on your stuff. For creators in particular, I strongly recommend one’s own site, with one’s own domain.
(And yes, nitpickers, unless you have your own server and handroll your own html, you will still be dealing with hosting/blogging services and their terms of service. That said, speaking from a quarter century of having my own site, the control one has over one’s own site is significantly greater, and to all practical purposes, near absolute.)
Second, not every one needs or wants their own site, and that’s fine. But if you don’t want to bother with creating your own site, you can still decide to visit the sites of people who create them, and not just stay within the bounds of Twitter/Facebook/Instagram/TikTok, etc. There’s more to life than just those few sites! Honest! Make an effort to visit more sites. You can even use RSS reader to aggregate posts in an app to make it easy to scroll through your site lists. Here’s a good one to get started.
It’s well worth the effort. I find this time around I am particularly enjoying crafting the metadata, and taking the time to set each post like a stone in a wall. I also enjoy having many drafts underway, continuing the stone wall analogy, to find the next price to the overall puzzle. Thanks for your post!
What you’re really talking about is how the Internet used to be before corporations took over and started exploiting it and us.
Great idea to take back control.
It’s the once a week part that’s killing me lately. But I’m doing what I can between working 2 jobs…
Seconding the Feedly recommendation!
I’ve been using it since Google stopped doing RSS feeds and have had zero problems.
I am with you. Already started this in 2015. Tried to go the literary journal route, ran out of disposable cash to pay contributors, so I returned to blogging.
Plus we have WordPress mobile now.
It’s unfortunate that it asks for our URL, but doesn’t actually show it to others.
Maybe a separate post in the near future encouraging people to share the links to the sites they’ve created?
The timing on this particular tweet-and-post is eerie, John. For the past week or two I’ve been feeling motion toward reactivating my Hub Archives site, and this morning I woke up with a decision made and a rough timeline in mind.
So, yeah, you can claim the credit or take the blame. The timeline is some weeks out as year-end stuff at the day job and getting holiday parcels despatched are more time-fixed priorities. But, yeah.
You kinda validated it for me. Thanks!
Kent Bunn:
If people click on your name, they go to the URL listed.
Posting to a blog regularly (once a twice a week) needn’t be a chore. Using a blog like you might with a Twitter account or a Facebook page is viable and WordPress can be set up to cross-post to both Twitter and Facebook (harder to cross-post to a Mastodon account but not impossible).
It needn’t be long-form essays or deep dives into something.
RSS feeds work just as well today as they did a decade ago. I still use one to track all of the blogs I like – including this one. I never understood why a Facebook feed was any better, although I was only on Facebook\Twitter for maybe a couple of months way back when. RSS lets you control your feed, instead of letting someone else do it.
A WordPress blog and an RSS feed. Sure, it’s like writing a novel with a fountain pen by candlelight, but sometimes the old ways are still the good ways.
On Blogger since 2004. It’s good enough for me, and after thousands of posts….I don’t really want to move.
Another benefit of having your own site:
Search engines can see your site. Which means they can highlight one of your blog posts in a person’s search results, when your post topic seems to match what the person just searched for. If the person then clicks, they’ll be taken to your site—and voila, someone new is introduced to you, at the exact moment that the introduction is most relevant to them! Even if you posted that post years ago.
What you put on your website keeps working hard for you over time, unlike your social media posts.
Wow… I last updated my WordPress site on Star Wars Day 2012. Time to get to work!
I’d be thrilled if more folks I’m interested in would return to blogging.
I am fairly militant about guarding my privacy and my data, which means that I have never had a presence on any form of social media. Every single one of them appears to me to be nothing but a ploy to get the gullible to share personal data to enhance the profits of the site’s owner. Since I have zero interest in allowing total strangers to enrich themselves by violating my privacy, I have never and will never establish an account on any social media platform.
Blogging, on the other hand, allows me to read the thoughts of people I find interesting without nearly as much concern about my privacy. I’d honestly be delighted if more folks resumed that practice.
100% with you on this. Blogs are infinitely more interesting than a stream of tweets. I’ve got four years and a few hundred thousand words written in my little contribution to the Internet, and it feels great to be in control of my own “platform”.
OK, regarding the URL optionally provided by a comment poster here, IF you include a valid URL as I did in my test, your user nym will link to that site. There is no visual indication until you hover over the nym, in which case the URL is displayed in the lower left of the window and your nym changes color and gets an underline.
Hope this doesn’t annoy anyone. Hope everyone had a nice holiday yesterday, we did a seafood dinner for just Wife and me.
Then around 2 or 3 am biggest black (85 lbs) dog snuck into bed with us and donated a couple of pounds of venison — urp! So some clean-up in the wee hours. That's how dogs in the wild bring food back to their den, so I didn't fuss at him.
I have been old school blogging all along, because it’s easier to not get shamed and doxxed and harassed to hell when few people read what you write and it’s not easily found on social media.
I’m just afraid to actually have people read it these days, because see above.
I will recommend Dreamwidth (dreamwidth.org) as yet another blogging platform and FeedBro as yet another RSS reader.
I used to blog fairly regularly, and post to a couple of other platforms like DeviantArt and Ravelry. That practice petered off a couple of years ago. I blame the dumpster fire of 2020 and the malaise of continuing consequences, even if my household has managed to avoid COVID.
Thank you, Mr. Scalzi, for injecting some encouragement and enthusiasm back into my brain, and by being someone who has kept up a regular blog even while working full-time and actually having a life.
@JR in VW:
It’s subtle, but I do see a visual difference when there is a URL. Those posters’ names are in bold face type, but are in normal face type if no URL was given. I do see your link in your test post.
As I said, subtle. The way the page is currently displayed for me, I have to look carefully to spot those bolded names. But it’s definitely visible.
Piling on here to recommend RSS aggregators like Feedly for curating your own home page. I have mine set up to send me news from the sites I trust, and fun stuff from the Scalzi-verse.
I control the vertical and I control the horizontal!
I’m going to make a writing blog and the first post will be titled “Scalzi made me do it.”
I’ve been thinking about doing the whole buying my own domain thing and WordPress has a good sale today. This makes my mind up.
I’ve been blogging more on books, reading and mental health.
I do get trapped by social media and it rabbit holing me. I would rather spend my time reading.
I went back to a blog that has not been active for six years and posted a new essay “Blame Scalzi”
+1 for: Feedly is amazing. Whenever the creators I follow post up new stuff, feedly auto-catches it and presents it to me. One click and I am there.
While I’ve never stopped blogging, I’m going to have to figure out how to get my RSS feed accessible and I suppose I’ll need to start putting together a Blogroll again, huh? Wow! It’s like 2002 again! (Or it COULD be. Those were good times, in a lot of ways….)
I never quit blogging. My site has been there since 12/31/1995. I even wrote semiregular updates in 96/97, before the word blog was ever uttered. Thankfully, those early essays have completely disappeared.
An excellent answer to the “where do we go after Twitter”-question. Own you own is a great alternative, as has been reminded on this site before. I’ll give my site som TLC, thank :)
On the “no ads” front, several creators I follow have ads on their personal websites, just because that’s the only way they can afford the bandwidth fees.
They’re also among the very few sites I’ve never used an adblocker on. Except for that one site with ads that inexplicably crash my browser 7 times out of 10.
You anticipated one of my biggest concerns about returning to a curated list of blogs that I could follow: the death of Google Reader years ago. I tried a few others that were recommended at the time, but the Google product worked just as I wanted it to.
I will give Feedly a try!