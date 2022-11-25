New Books and ARCs, 11/25/22
We’re heading into the holiday season now, and what better way to go into it than with a fine selection of new books and ARCs! What here is making you feel merry? Share in the comments!
— JS
Bliss – another beautiful and pricey book from Subterranean Press, not a reprint. I mostly window shop there but I’m happy there’s a market for them. Would like to read, in a more conventional format.
2 there on my to get list: Jim Butcher and one for my ever growing collection of Jeff VanderMeer (or as his cat Neo refers to him “Jeff!monkey”) books.
Interesting to see Erewhon by Samuel Butler in the pile. I assume it is a reprint of the novel first published in 1872. I found an old second hand copy of it many years ago, and it is still sitting in my “I must get around to reading that” pile.
The Iron Gate, the new book from Harry Connolly in the Twenty Palaces series, is an excellent continuation of the series – I read the ebook version just a short while ago, and I’m about to start the next one, The Flood Circle. He did a Kickstarter that raised funds for both books. Strongly recommended, especially if you liked the earlier books!