Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2022, Day One: Traditionally Published Books
Posted on November 28, 2022
Welcome to the first day of the Whatever Shopping Guide 2022 — Our way of helping you folks learn about cool creative gifts for the holidays, straight from the folks who have created them.
Today’s featured products are traditionally published books (including graphic novels and audiobooks); that is, books put out by publishers who ship books to stores on a returnable basis. In the comment thread below, authors and editors of these books will tell you a little bit about their latest and/or greatest books so that you will be enticed to get that book for yourself or loved ones this holiday season. Because, hey: Books are spectacular gifts. Enjoy your browsing, and we hope you find the perfect book!
Please note that the comment thread today is only for authors and editors to post about their books; please do not leave other comments, as they will be snipped out to keep the thread from getting cluttered. Thanks!
Authors/editors: Here’s how to post in this thread. Please follow these directions!
1. Authors and editors only, books only (including audiobooks). There will be other threads for other stuff, later in the week. Any type of book is fine: Fiction, non-fiction, graphic novels, etc. If you are not the author/editor of the book you’re posting about, don’t post. This is for authors and editors only.
2. For printed books, they must be currently in print (i.e., published before 12/31/2022) and available on a returnable basis at bookstores and at least one of the following three online bookstores: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Powell’s. This is so people can find your book when they go looking for it. For audiobooks, they must be professionally published (no self-produced, self-published audiobooks) and at least available through Amazon/Audible. If your book isn’t available as described, or if you’re not sure, wait for the shopping guide for non-traditional books, which will go up tomorrow.
3. One post per author. In that post, you can list whatever books of yours you like (as long as it meets the criteria in point 2), but allow me to suggest you focus on your most recent book. Note also that the majority of Whatever’s readership is in the US/Canada, so I suggest focusing on books currently available in North America (if your book is available only in the UK or elsewhere, please note that).
4. Keep your description of your book brief (there will be a lot of posts, I’m guessing) and entertaining. Imagine the person is in front of you as you tell them about your book and is interested but easily distracted.
5. You may include a link to a bookseller if you like by using standard HTML link scripting or a URL. Be warned that if you include too many links (typically three or more) your post may get sent to the moderating queue. If this happens, don’t panic: I’ll be going in through the day to release moderated posts. Note that posts will occasionally go into the moderation queue semi-randomly; Don’t panic about that either.
6. As noted above, comment posts that are not from authors/editors promoting their books as specified above will be deleted, in order to keep the comment thread useful for people looking to find interesting books.
Got it? Excellent. Then tell the folks about your book! And tell your author friends about this thread so they can come around as well.
Tomorrow (11/29/22): Non-traditional books!
Reminder: This thread is for traditionally published authors to talk about their books. All other comments will be snipped out.
Self-pub/indie-pub/other-pub: Tomorrow’s your day!
By the illustrator of “Molly, the Dog with Diabetes” and “Huck & Finn, Bookstore Cats” comes “Lucas, Service Dog. Lucas, Service Dog, is the true story of the Border Collie owned by Stephanie Webb. It’s a day in the life of Lucas, and how he helps his human every day. It’s a great way to teach children about service dogs. Comes with a list of service dogs dos and don’ts.
My 2016 novel Lovecraft Country served as the basis for the popular HBO series. If you haven’t read the book yet, this holiday season is a great time to check it out—the sequel, The Destroyer of Worlds, is being published on February 21. (You can read more about Lovecraft Country here and The Destroyer of Worlds here.)
I’d also like to recommend my most recent novel, 88 Names. Set largely in virtual reality, it’s the story of John Chu, a paid guide to online role-playing games who becomes convinced that his latest client is North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. You can read more about it here.
Two-Gun Witch
Historical fantasy, think Tolkien meets True Grit with magical revolvers
https://www.amazon.com/Two-Gun-Witch-Bishop-M-OConnell/dp/B09X7MBYB2/
https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781645541349
Hello! I’m a biological anthropologist, writing about skeletons, corsets, cyborgs, and sci-fi/horror fiction, specifically robot sex! If any of this interests you, please check out my amazon author page at amazon.com/author/rebeccagibsonbioanthro
Thanks for looking, and thank you Scalzi!!
Thank you so much, John, for doing this again. You are a Gentleman and a Scholar.
Speaking of Scholars, if you’d like to learn the basics of physics and work on your M.S. degree (that’s Master of Superheroes), you’re in luck! THE PHYSICS OF SUPERHEROES is for you.
If you are tired of hearing about Schrodinger’s cat, but want to know how Quantum Mechanics made this a true World of Tomorrow, then consider THE AMAZING STORY OF QUANTUM MECHANICS.
And for those who lamented in school: “When am I ever going to use this stuff in my Real Life?,” check out THE PHYSICS OF EVERYDAY THINGS. This book follows You from the moment you awake till you go to bed at night, and explains the basic physics of ALL of the devices you come in contact with (and even the contactless ones!).
Thanks again, John!
I have two books out!
Druid’s Moon, a paranormal romance (sweet!) featuring a modern Beauty and the Beast retelling, set on an archaeological dig in Cornwall.
“Instead of logic, for the first time, Lyne must trust her heart…”
Summer Fire, a travel romance (steamy!) novella featuring two Canadians in Istanbul, Turkey, part of the Dirty Bits collection from Harlequin Carina Press.
“‘You know how it is with Canadians. We come alive in the summer.'”
Our Child of the Stars and sequel, Our Child of Two Worlds. Warm, humane, thoughtful SF that brings together a threat from space and a sweet alien boy with some strange powers, and a sharp eye for human bruality. It’s 1969, there’s Joan Baez on the radio and a jowly Red-baiting President in the White House…
“Riveting, compelling, and emotionally charged: a page turner I loved” (Annarella, Scrapping and Playing)
Not certain where I fall in the category author/publisher, but I have stories (that I, myself, wrote) in these two excellent anthologies (edited by other people):
– „Crunchy With Ketchup“ edited by Carol Hightshoe has a slew of wonderful and clever stories with badass dragons, including my very own dragon sports radio commentary „The 5102 World Championships“ https://www.wolfsingerpubs.com/product-page/crunchy-with-ketchup
„Mirror, Mirror“ edited by Emily Barnett Kudevitz gathers fractured fairytales including my f/f Beauty and the Beast retelling set in a world inspired by the Neolithic Nile Valley. With TURTLES.
https://www.fracturedmirrorpublishing.com/product-page/mirror-mirror-a-compendium-of-fractured-fairytales
Mine is an “academic book,” but it’s no dry, boring tome. It’s about films based on Thomas Hardy’s novels, and it takes readers through all aspects of British filmmaking from the early silent era to today. Great for lovers of film, literature, and film as literature.
Do you like funny sci-fi detective novels narrated by a footnoting coffee machine robot, set in a mall that spans the continent?
My latest novel is The Great American Betrayal, which New York magazine’s Vulture named one of “The Best Comedy Books of 2022.” They said it “consistently dances on the edge of absurdity; it’s a great and witty time.” You can order it anywhere paperbacks and ebooks are sold. Here’s an amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Great-American-Betrayal-Scott-Stein/dp/194650145X/
You might also want to check out the first book in the series, The Great American Deception (2020). In a starred review, Publishers Weekly said, “Sure to appeal to fans of Douglas Adams, this zany, uproarious mystery is a constant delight.” Available everywhere (in paperback, ebook, audio): https://www.amazon.com/Great-American-Deception-Scott-Stein/dp/1946501212/
Vulcan’s Forge, A science-fiction Noir with movies references.
When Pamela entered Jason Kessler’s life he thought she brought sex and forbidden film but instead it was theft, murder and the fate of the colony in his hands.
Available from any bookseller but of course he is the Amazon link.
https://www.amazon.com/Vulcans-Forge-Fiction-Without-Frontiers-ebook/dp/B08668SX8F/ref=sr_1_2?crid=3HHGS06RF2TIY&keywords=Vulcan%27s+Forge+Evans&qid=1669644871&sprefix=vulcan%27s+forge+evans%2Caps%2C120&sr=8-2
Learning how to make a 3D game or application can be intimidating, which is why I wrote my book “Going the Distance with Babylon.js”.
Over the course of the books’ fourteen chapters, you’ll learn all about how to use Babylon.js (https://babylonjs.com), a free, Open Source Software framework for rendering 3D in a web browser (among other capabilities). You’ll build up, piece by piece, a complete game ready to be published to an App Store, with source code branches, runnable snippets, and reusable assets standing by to help guide you every step of the way!
Order your copy today at https://packt.link/Josh
View and play “Space-Truckers: The Video Game!” At https://space-truckers.com
Do you like witches & werewolves? Have you ever dreamt of attending magic school? Are you a fan of fantasy stories built on folklore from countries like, say, Argentina? I’m pretty sure I just heard 3 loud YES-es, so I’m going to go ahead & recommend my duology, Lobizona & Cazadora!
While I’ve got your attention, would you like to visit another galaxy with 34 inhabited planets? Want to meet a genius teen who was raised by an android built by his late father? Are you curious what kind of world the people of each Zodiac sign would build for themselves? Then check out my ZODIAC quartet!
All my books are available at all major booksellers; buy links can be found at rominagarber.com!
Want to read a spooky story involving a dog where the dog lives? Try out my short novel, THE DOG. A grief-stricken young man stumbles into a nightmare land filled with other-worldly terror. But no one could have counted on the dog that appeared from nowhere to save his life and bring him home. Surviving the night proves to be only the first challenge, as man and dog now find themselves opposing an evil from beyond time and sanity. https://www.amazon.com/Little-Terrors-1-Brendan-Foley/dp/B094LC6KPT
The Hand of the Sun King, nominated for the British Fantasy Award for Best Newcomer in 2021, is an anticolonial fantasy following a young man who chases his obsession with mastering magic into the service of an Empire – the same Empire that conquered his homeland, and which his uncle and grandmother fight against.
A story of magic, obsession, and ambition. The Hand of the Sun King is the first book in the Pact & Pattern trilogy, praised by SFX magazine as “an exciting new voice in epic fantasy.”
Signed copies available in the United States from Auntie’s Bookstore: https://www.auntiesbooks.com/event/hand-sun-king-jt-greathouse
I wrote a chaotic and brutal genre mashup called THE BOOK EATERS.
The story follows a single mother who eats books, and her murderous child who eats minds, on a twisted quest through the moors and cityscapes of an alternate 90s England and out to the wilds of Scotland.
Fans say it’s “very weird” anti-fairytale, while critics say it’s a violent clusterfuck with an unlikeable main character. I would say that both of those things are true!
This url will take you to your nearest (geographically speaking) bookstore website: https://smarturl.it/book-eaters
My most recent YA fantasy novel is THE TRICKSTER. Former street kid Dilly and her loyal dog Tuc cross paths with Hedge Mage Fitch during the chaos of Winter Festival and find treason in the air. One Bookstagram reviewer called it “A less intense Game of Thrones meets Pirates of the Caribbean.”
E-book $3.99. Paperback $14.99.
Amazon: https://amzn.to/3ij10RL
B&N: https://bit.ly/3ikBiMu
Indiebound: https://bit.ly/3AUJCZV
If you want to support a small press, buy directly from the publisher, Inspired Quill: The Trickster by Dorothy A. Winsor | YA Fantasy | Inspired Quill (inspired-quill.com) Inspired Quill is UK based but ships anywhere.
John was also kind enough to let me do a Big Idea post about the book: The Big Idea: Dorothy Winsor | Whatever (scalzi.com)
A historical fantasy set over 400 years in a haunted English garden complete with timeslips, mysterious voices, a Victorian photographer, a case of identity theft, a changeling, a grieving Land Girl, an artist with a bit of an opium addiction, a séance, and a walled garden that has a mind of its own, THREADING THE LABYRINTH came out just as we went into lockdown in 2020 (cue sad trombone) but was shortlisted for awards (cue trumpets). Think of Tom’s Midnight Garden or The Children of Green Knowe, but for adults.
Available from Amazon US: https://tinyurl.com/mvbtmwuv
If you’re out of the US, try Amz UK, Book Depository, or go directly to the publisher: http://www.unsungstories.co.uk/threading-the-labyrinth-by-tiffani-angus.
My 2022 book is THE MISFIT SOLDIER, from Harper Voyager and available wherever fine books are sold.
It’s a military SF heist novel. Think Ocean’s Eleven meets Halo.
All the buy links are here: http://www.michaelmammay.com/books/the-misfit-soldier/
I wrote a biography of the Episcopal priest, missionary, and explorer whose party was the first to summit Denali (aka Mt McKinley) in 1913.
A Window to Heaven is the story of Archdeacon Hudson Stuck, author and social -justice warrior, whom the Alaska Natives admired for his work to preserve their customs and ways of life during the onslaught of the Gold Rush.
Links at my website, patrickdean.co — thanks so much!
A Half-Built Garden, a novel of work/life/first contact balance, is for the people on your list who:
have been depressed about climate change and/or wishing for more stories of people doing something about it
like non-humanoid aliens who really think they know what’s best for humanity
want more parents having adventures that require taking the kid along
want to poke at gender with a stick
are obsessed with their local river and would like to see watershed managers run the world
want to think about alternatives to our current clusterf***s of social media and late-stage capitalism
My earlier books, Winter Tide and Deep Roots, might be for the people on your list who would like dark historical fantasy that’s also a love/hate letter to H.P. Lovecraft.
Thanks for the opportunity to post. :-)
My Gargoyle Queen series is epic fantasy romance: https://geni.us/GargoyleQueen
The books feature:
— Enemies-to-lovers
— Slow burn romance
— Lots of action/fight scenes
— An evil queen you love to hate
— Gargoyles (obviously!)
TEAR DOWN THE THRONE, book #2, is on sale for $2.99: https://geni.us/TDTThroneaudio
Not sure how much longer the sale will last. Thanks and happy reading!
Mary Turzillo’s collection of science fiction and fantasy cat stories is available for cat lovers.
from the publisher: https://wordfirepress.com/books/cosmic-cats-fantastic-furballs/
or from the usual booksellers: https://www.amazon.com/Cosmic-Cats-Fantastic-Furballs-Fantasy-ebook/dp/B09W4JGDJM/r
John, thank you very much for this opportunity!
My novel “Kill Zone”, a near-future technothriller, is available through Amazon, B&N, Kobo, and Bookshop.
https://www.amazon.com/Kill-Zone-Damir-Salkovic-ebook/dp/B0892VGDC3
“Set in a collapsing world and society, “Kill Zone” by Damir Salkovic is a thrilling dystopian novel. The backdrop eerily echoes the current world before it falls into decay and collapse. It is a thought-provoking story that captures and holds the reader’s attention from the first page until the last.” – Readers’ Favorite
“Damir Salkovic creates a world where there is little hope, and one’s station in life can change before you’re aware of it. His vision of earth slowly sinking below the tides, and turning to desert anywhere that isn’t underwater is both heartbreaking and plausible.” – Grimdark Magazine
My occult mystery novel “Always Beside You” is available via the same channels. Amazon link below:
https://www.amazon.com/Always-Beside-You-Damir-Salkovic-ebook/dp/B08WC56H4C
“The vocabulary and pacing are excellent. The author really knows how to ratchet up and diminish tension. In fact, the author barely leaves you room to catch your breath and it’s marvelous. Strong King vibes too – Insomnia and a bit like Firestarter but this story stands apart with its own, distinctive technical mastery.” — Uncomfortably Dark
“The writing style was surprisingly literary for a contemporary horror story. The author masterfully crosses over genre borders, blending a supernatural and occult-themed thriller, with a foundation of pure horror and a twist of crime.”