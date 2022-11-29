What’s the Ethical Use of AI-Generated Art?
First: The above bit of whimsy, generated by Midjourney from the prompt “A peppermint kaiju in a gingerbread city.”
Second, some thoughts about AI-generated art I’ve had recently, which I posted on my personal Facebook account but am reposting here to open up the discussion a bit. I wrote:
I have fun playing with AI-generated art, and also, as someone who has numerous artist friends, I have qualms and concerns about how their pre-existing art is used for “training” in a way that is both qualitatively and quantitively different from human learning, and how that use impacts artist livelihoods. More specifically with regard to the latter, the question is how does what I do with AI art have an impact on real live artists.
It’s easy to say here “there are no easy answers” but for me there are in fact a couple of easy-ish answers in how I might approach and use AI-generated art in my personal and professional life. They are:
1. I feel it’s all right to use AI-generated art for personal enjoyment and visual inspiration, or to use it in a place where I might use my own art/photos or Creative Commons-licensed art/photos, and where there is no intent to make money from the art, or from what it accompanies (like social media or blog posts).
2. In all other circumstances, and especially when there’s a commercial intent or application, or when I would otherwise hire an artist, I will seek out artists and commission art from them. Likewise, tell art directors/others that my work for them needs to be illustrated/marketed by art from artists, not AI generation (I don’t think I will have to tell them this, not the least because of copyright issues surround AI-generated art, but still).
As a small example: Although I’ve been having a ball generating holiday-related pictures with AI, when it comes to holiday cards, I’ll be commissioning art (or using my own photos) because that’s a time when I would hire an artist or use my own photos. As a larger example, it’s possible in the nearish future I’ll need to collaborate with artists for projects, and there’s no question, for legal, practical and ethical reasons, that AI-generated art is not the way to go for that.
The short version is: Hire artists, and make an intentional, affirmative choice to hire artists (also, pay artists fairly for their work, not just because I can afford it but because also that should just be the baseline assumption).
I think AI art generation is fun. I also think it requires recognition on my part that these images don’t come from nowhere. Sooner or later, they come from artists. I don’t want my fun to hurt the artists I know, or the ones I don’t.
Thoughts?
Just one thought, John-
For those of us without the eye and/or camera, who do not have “our own photos”, where is the line in (for example) creating holiday cards?
Is generating an AI image okay for that? Or does one need to purchase a licensed photo from a photo site… even if the available photos don’t meet the specific parameters wanted for the image?
Sooo… Way back when, i.e. about 150 years ago, it became possible for folks to buy tubes of paint, stretched canvases, and factory made brushes, instead of grinding and mixing their own pigments, stretching their own canvases, and making their own brushes. This caused great upheaval and debate in the art world. We’re folks, namely the impressionists, actually artists, if they weren’t mixing their own pigments? Surely No True Artist would use paint made in vast lot jobs, squeezed out of tubes. Where was the artistry, the craftsmanship, the mastery in such sketches, all done with materials made by on assembly lines, by the labor of mere women and children? Is AI Art also simply a tool, or does it replace True Artistry? I don’t have any answers, but I am interested in this newest iteration of What Is Art.
Terry:
I can’t answer that for you; you have to make your own decisions. My decision is based on my own circumstances and abilities, both in terms of personal talent/interest and means.
That said, with respect to a photographic “eye,” I think a lot of that is just practice. Phone cameras are now (generally) good enough that one can get very good photos from them, and some of my favorite photos have been phone shots. Practice!
I agree with the principle, but what worries me is that the next generation of AIs, having “read” a couple of million novels, will start writing them and that will be it for midlist authors like me.
Although I can comfort myself that I’ll probably be dead before it happens.
John,
Have you heard of Loab? https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-11-26/loab-age-of-artificial-intelligence-future/101678206
Relevant to AI art, but not necessarily to this conversation
And then we have GitHub Copilot, which is trained on GitHub’s enormous mountain of open source software, the vast majority of it requiring attribution if reused, spitting out unattributed algorithms in maybe the largest instance of software and intellectual property theft on the planet.
https://githubcopilotlitigation.com/
What concerns me from an ethics point of view is that the AI systems were trained by processing the work of thousands and thousands of human artists, without any compensation to those artists for providing the raw materials that make the AI training work. Put another way, the AI art cannot exist without the human artists first. It’s not ethical (or legal) for me to photograph an artist’s work and then use it commercially. I’m not sure it’s any more ethical to photograph a large collection of an artist’s work and use a computer to replicate his or her skills.
Did you see this? https://waxy.org/2022/11/invasive-diffusion-how-one-unwilling-illustrator-found-herself-turned-into-an-ai-model/ (I was pointed to it by the EMSL November list o’ links)
The logic of “it’s now technologically possible, so therefore it is inevitable, and therefore it is not immoral to be the first person to do it” was frankly horrifying to me. Do we feel that way about nuclear bombs? Blackmail? Robbery?
Reminds me a bit of the moral/functional difficulties resulting from property ownership record lookups being available online from anywhere and searched using any key, instead of in a physical location and by address. Yes, the information was technically freely available before but if your stalker didn’t even know what city you lived in, they wouldn’t be able to find your address from your name. Now: if you’re in an adequately perilous situation, you cannot safely own a home and I think this is bad. (there are lots of great things that are possible with putting those records online! And maybe the good things balance out the bad. Just, free records lookups by address in person are not functionally equivalent to internet data dumps, nor is every increase in access to data or technology a universally good/safe thing for all reasonably decent people.)
Anyway. I’m not saying that AI art generation is inherently all-evil-all-the-time (any more than genetically-modified organisms are), but making this fully accessible without any oversight or restriction has opened up a number of very different but very problematic cans of worms that societally we are not in any way prepared to deal with. Whee!
Thanks for doing a little bit to help people think so as to try to reduce the ill effects of one of those cans of worms!
The reality is that artists are/will be using AI as a legitimate tool for creating images. Just as technology eliminated the need to use an actual airbrush when a painting program could be used, AI has no moral value.
I was working in the field as word processing replaced typesetting and was replaced by PageMaker and actual paste-up went away along with the process camera and then we had PostScript and all that is now laughably extinct.
You created actual visual artwork. Did those marvelous animated stories you’ve written require the use of hand-painted cells? To those artists, you were the AI behind those stories.
My friend, you might as well be preaching the ethics and etiquette surrounding horse-drawn carriages in the age of automobiles. The dichotomy you are trying to address here ( coldhearted capitalist machine takes money away from diligent craftspeople to churn out inferior product for the masses ) is hardly new and has played out numerous times in history. Invention Z comes out and ethicists rush to defend the practitioners of trade X, which they say the new invention will obviate.
Here’s my take — stop playing Mommy. They’re creative Artists, not laborious coal-miners who will have to be retrained to adapt to the age of Clean Energy. Give them some credit. If there’s anyone uniquely adapted to survive whatever the ever-crazier future throws at us, it is the Artists. They have survived throughout history, and they will adapt and continue to thrive.
AI Art is here to stay. Deal with it. The cat is out of the bag, and I personally refuse, to create a pretend world in which the cat is still in the bag, for the sake of my conscience. Deal with reality!
“I say, evolve, and let the chips fall where they may.” — Tyler Durden.
John just expanding on this thread on visual art. I’m of a generation where the AI generated art we have now was once thought to be a thing for the far future.
Do you anticipate AI generated novels to be a potential thing in your life time?
This is sort of the Abolition of Man argument, precisely: it’s not man’s triumph over nature so much as one man’s triumph over another man with nature as the instrument.
Curious….
I suspect your phone may be using AI to help take that normal photo into that amazing photo. It just does it so quick that you dont notice it? If it is isnt using AI today, I suspect that it will be soon. Practice helps, but AI’s pattern recognition helps too.
Similarly, how do you feel about a tool like photoshop potentially using an AI based algorithm to either make your photo better or to guide you into making your photo better?
There are no doubts in my mind that if it in any way or shape could infringe on an artist, hire the artist.
In response to Terry’s question – if you don’t trust your own skills as a photographer, look for Public Domain photography or photography under non-restrictive forms of Creative Commons like CC-BY or CC0 (Creative Commons’ version of voluntarily putting work in the public domain):
https://creativecommons.org/about/cclicenses/
Currently, I feel that that any commercial use of AI art is largely indefensible, and this is of course due to the models they are trained as you rightly point out.
This carries over to other AI backed tools such as Co-Pilot for code generation/assistance. You are using others work without proper accreditation.
Now where this becomes more nuanced is if/when AI becomes more democratized. When you have an AI which you can train with your own models (i.e. your own art, or your own code), then to me these tools are perfectly acceptable to use.
This is exactly a pipe dream either. In terms of art there is Stable Diffusion https://github.com/CompVis/stable-diffusion) which you can actually train on your own inputs into the model*. The barriers to entry are rather extreme in this case (a video card with 24gb of VRAM), but feasible.
But as it stands with this monolithic gated/blackboxed AI generation systems it is hard to use them for anything more than private enjoyable without – one would hope – skin crawling a little.
I believe it still maintains the core original modelling which you further train by your own inputs. Which would mean there still is the original training to give pause.
^ the above could have used a little proofreading. Apologies
I think this generated art needs to be another brush in the artist’s tool belt. Artists won’t win the battle if they lean on the argument that’s “it’s taking my job!” It needs to be embraced and extended. Artists need to add value instead of trying to extinguish it. This is a wonderful thing humanity has created, and the only winning move, as it expands and gets better, is to improve upon it.
I moderated a panel on this at Philcon about 2 weeks ago–very lively discussion.
Two things really bother me about the various engines out there now.
1) They’re training on art made by living artists without even attempting to get permission. In an ideal world–they’ll only use art in the public domain plus art they had permission to use.
2) They’re not giving credit to artists whose art was used to create the final image. Sort of like musical sampling–surely that could have been built into the algorithms, if anyone had cared to do it.
Once someone starts using these images for paid work (like book covers) there is going to be a class action lawsuit, maybe several, by the artists who work was used.