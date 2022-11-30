Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2022, Day Three: Arts, Crafts, Music and More
Posted on November 30, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 42 Comments
The Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2022 continues, and today we move away from books and focus on other gifts and crafts — which you can take to mean just about any other sort of thing a creative person might make: Music, art, knitting, jewelry, artisan foodstuffs and so on. These can be great, unique gifts for special folks in your life, and things you can’t just get down at the mall. I hope you see some cool stuff here.
Please note that the comment thread today is only for creators to post about their gifts for sale; please do not leave other comments, as they will be snipped out to keep the thread from getting cluttered. Thanks!
Creators: Here’s how to post in this thread. Please follow these directions!
1. Creators (of things other than books) only. This is an intentionally expansive category, so if you’ve made something and have it available for the public to try or buy, you can probably post about in this thread. The exception to this is books (including comics and graphic novels), which have two previously existing threads, one for traditionally-published works and one for non-traditionally published works (Note: if you are an author and also create other stuff, you may promote that other stuff today). Don’t post if you are not the creator of the thing you want to promote, please.
2. Personally-created and completed works only. This thread is specifically for artists and creators who are making their own unique works. Mass-producible things like CDs, buttons or T-shirts are acceptable if you’ve personally created what’s on it. But please don’t use this thread for things that were created by others, which you happen to sell. Likewise, do not post about works in progress, even if you’re posting them publicly elsewhere. Remember that this is supposed to be a gift guide, and that these are things meant to be given to other people. Also, don’t just promote yourself unless you have something to sell or provide, that others may give as a gift.
3. One post per creator. In that post, you can list whatever creations of yours you like, but allow me to suggest you focus on your most recent creation. Note also that the majority of Whatever’s readership is in the US/Canada, so I suggest focusing on things available in North America. If you are elsewhere and your work is available there, please note it.
4. Keep your description of your work brief (there will be a lot of posts, I’m guessing) and entertaining. Imagine the person is in front of you as you tell them about your work and is interested but easily distracted.
5. You may include a link to a sales site if you like by using standard HTML link scripting. Be warned that if you include too many links (typically three or more) your post may get sent to the moderating queue. If this happens, don’t panic: I’ll be going in through the day to release moderated posts. Note that posts will occasionally go into the moderation queue semi-randomly; Don’t panic about that either.
6. As noted above, comment posts that are not from creators promoting their work as specified above will be deleted, in order to keep the comment thread useful for people looking to find interesting work.
Now: Tell us about your stuff!
Tomorrow: Fan Favorites!
Thank you, John, for this opportunity.
I own a laser, with which I make astrolabes, clocks, model airplanes, earrings and other pieces of art.
I also make pin buttons/magnets, mugs and shirts; mostly with my airplane illustrations on them, as well as some astronomical and mid-century modern subjects.
You can find all these on my Etsy store: https://www.etsy.com/shop/Wavytail
This holiday season, give yourself the gift of STYLE!
Revel With A Cause Designs creates handmade jewelry where everything is expertly made and one-of-a-kind. From the Gothic to the geek-chic, we have coordinating sets in a variety of themes to fit everyone’s tastes and interests. Everything comes in a coordinating, handmade drawstring bag so you don’t even have to wrap them.
Everything’s currently 15% off , and you can find us at https://www.etsy.com/shop/revelwithacauseshop.
Happy Holidays!
Super-big thanks for this opportunity, John! Anyone who’s into Ancestry and family tree research might like to check out the funny and unique Genealogy mugs, stickers, T-shirts etc in my new online shop, Geneadello. I’m an author-illustrator and retired genealogy librarian, designing for fun. You’ll also find funny stuff for the long-suffering friends and family of the genealogy enthusiast. Something for everyone! Thanks!
Looking for classic, elegant holiday decorations?
I just opened an Etsy shop selling handblown glass, made by me. I love watching the way light interacts with glass, so for my first set of listings I created a range of clear glass ornaments in a variety of textures.
https://www.etsy.com/shop/LELglass
First 25 orders get free domestic shipping with promo code FIRST25.
Dang, I left out the URL to my Geneadello shop! Sorry, John! Here it is: https://www.redbubble.com/people/stanbri/shop?asc=u
Thanks again, John, for this opportunity!
Eclectic Clay is the Syracuse-based studio of Nina Kalinkos, a Hometown Clay Hero™ and Expert In All Things Cute and Sparkly™.
Nina excels at custom sculpture, from favorite pets to wedding cake toppers to TTRPG characters! Commissions are no longer guaranteed for holiday delivery – we are working on portal shipping technologies – but if you enjoy unusual creatures, including Australian Owl Bears and hummingbird griffins, you will enjoy your visit to http://www.eclecticclay.com!
Hello my fellow Scalzi fans :-) and first of all many thanks to you John for giving us the opportunity to promote our work here !
My name is Chris and i am a designer, artisan and luthier from Berlin in Germany. I’m originally a guitarist (just probably not talented and/or persistent enough to make it with that) so one of the main things i design (besides the guitars) are natural ergonomic guitar picks (or plectrums as we call them in europe). The picks are made out of natural materials and are great for any level of guitar or mandolin players, from beginners to guitar heroes. Besides not being made out of plastic, which is an argument in itself i guess, they have many unique advantages over the traditional flat picks.
I also make sexy little pick boxes in all kinds of shapes, materials and colors since we guitarists like to always carry our favorite picks around … just in case.
All my products are designed and handmade by myself out of fairly sourced and natural biodegradable materials in my little workshop here. I ship worldwide.
https://stadler-plectrums.com
Since i do everything myself i’m always scrambling a bit around this time of the year to update my webshop with the latest products but that should be done in a couple of days.
If you have questions or want a recommendation to find a suitable pick for the guitarist in your life please don’t hesitate to send me an email, i always enjoy helping out and meeting my customers.
I’m a photographer from Newcastle, Australia. I love helping people to learn more about our beautiful part of the world and I sell photo prints and calendars through my Etsy store.
My 2023 photo calendar is out now and features 12 images from around the region. I print and bind the calendars myself and use Ilford paper for a premium finish.
They’re 20% off at my store at the moment, along with my prints. Happy to send anywhere in the world.
https://www.etsy.com/au/listing/1337791415/newcastle-and-lake-macquarie-2023
Thanks John for the opportunity to share!
Thanks to John Scalzi for sharing his space with folks who create art or artisan items.
Looking for something a little different? We create handmade decor and household items and decorate them with 12,000 volts of electricity to create one of a kind fractals (Lichtenberg Figures). All our items are made one at a time and crafted by hand.
Give us a look at:
https://www.etsy.com/shop/FrillsElectricWood?ref=shop_sugg&page=1#items
Thanks!
Thanks for this opportunity! I’m a full-time librarian with a compulsive need to make stuff with my hands at home after being on computers all day.
I create in 3 different categories:
First, hand embroidery that is sometimes sweet, often sour, and occasionally fandom-related.
Second, colorful and frivolous jewelry that is probably best described as fairycore, cottagecore, or Hello Kitty core.
Third, pixel art made from Perler beads. These are all fandom-related, with a big emphasis on Pokemon.
Thr price range is $5-$50, with most items coming in around $20. I don’t have a website, but I do sell through my Instagram DMs and you can find me on there @storycraftopia
Hi! Handmade jewelry: bracelets, necklaces, earrings, anklets, ear cuffs, hair sticks and rings. Designs include pride, geeky themed, ttprg, witchy, gothy, and creepy cute. Just started doing some 3D printing and have a few items like a dice tower available. Open to commissions/custom orders as well.
Materials are mostly gemstones, glass, crystal. Findings are nickel-free.
I’m Black, queer, disabled and geeky so my designs reflect my interests. Check them out here: https://dragonandwolfdesigns.com
Thanks for allowing us this space, John! :) I make jewelry and stationery.
My jewelry contains natural stones, pearls, precious and semi-precious gems, and art glass. All pieces are handmade and one-of-a-kind. Click here to see the gallery: https://sapphostorque.com/hobbies/jewelry-making/
If you’re looking for beautiful greeting cards that are way more original than anything found at the store, please see my handmade poetry art cards. All feature paper collage and fragments of literature and are suitable for framing. Cards are blank on the inside, and even ones on black paper have off-white insides that can be written on with regular pens. Most contain lines from my own poetry, but a few designs are inspired by other literature. Click here to see the gallery: https://sapphostorque.com/hobbies/poetry-art-cards/
I have been doing woodturning for over a decade now and have recently begun to more actively curate my neglected Etsy shop, A Turn of Beauty.
aturnofbeauty.etsy.com
New this year are hardwood rolling pins, both with independently turning handles and French pastry style rolling pins. Also, I have several dragon themed ballpoint pins along with other pens, Nativity sets, letter openers, screwdrivers, plates, bowls, and ice cream scoops.
Everything in my store ships free and for my fellow Whatever readers, use coupon code Whatever2022 for 10% discount.
Enjoy!
Hi Scalzi fans! I’m selling a landscape photography calendar, this year focusing on the underrated state of Idaho. If you have Idaho connections or would simply appreciate a landscape calendar full of views you almost certainly haven’t seen before, please take a look!
https://www.createphotocalendars.com/Store/Idaho+Landscapes+2023-8719409605
Hello! I make unique refillable journals using polymer clay and printmaking techniques, featuring mostly (but not only) animals, insects, and nature!
https://creativemovescreations.weebly.com/store/c7/Refillable_Insert_Journals.html
If you want to poke around my store, I also make handmade beads, buttons, and pride jewelry!
Thanks!
The Cogitation Zone is me. I make a lot of different art: watercolors, alcohol inks, and encaustics for 2D, and pottery and wire sculpture for 3D. If you’re the geeky type or into recycling, check out my “Rise of Technology” series, little wire trees on circuit boards. If you knit, I make yarn bowls, including animal yarn bowls. SF enthusiast? Look at the encaustics, which are like JWT images. My prices are cheap and I do custom work. Search for “Cogitation Zone” or visit http://www.cogitation.org
Hello! I like to break glass and put it back together again into beautiful, nature-inspired art. I make glass mosaic artwork and stained glass-style mosaic you can hang in your window and let the sign shine through. I also do custom work and specialize in one of a kind fireplace mosaics. Please take a look at http://www.Etsy.com/shop/noracodymosaics.
Thanks, John! I make handmade boxes and books. All materials are archival and many feature decorative elements like marbled paper made by Minnesota book artists. I also make book ornaments, which make great gifts! https://www.etsy.com/shop/westernslopebindery
Thanks for the shameless-self-promo space!
I’m professionally a web & graphic designer and among my freelance gigs have been several book covers for indie/self-pub SF&F novels. My UNprofessional website for that needs an overhaul, so I won’t be linking myself THERE.
I’m a serial hobbyist with a concentration in handmade jewelry, and I also dabble in t-shirt design, sewing, and whatever strikes my fancy and/or tickles my funny bone. My always-changing selection of feline, science, and geeky-themed offerings can be found at https://thecraftykat.com
Thank you, John, for this fantastic opportunity.
Shop Blue Aster Photography for vibrant urban abstract and nature macro photos. Bring a little piece of the outdoors inside this winer with colorful flowers, tree bark abstracts, and urban scenes.
Prints are available starting at size 5×7 for $15.
Check out my shop at https://www.blueasterphotography.com
If you’re looking for elegant, handcrafted jewelry, please visit:
https://shinynotions.com/
💎 💍
Thank, John, for the opportunity to tell everyone that I design t-shirts and other merchandise with whimsy and humor for lots of clients and events. Mostly I focus on: healthcare providers, cancer patients, writing, mystical, museum artifacts, NE Ohio, but some of them are just for fun. Hopefully there’s a design you’d be proud to wear or gift, or at least provide a chuckle. While I work to get my own shop up, here is a page that has links to all the places that sell my designs: https://coyoteshirts.saturdaybang.net/pardon-our-dust/
Thank you for this, John!
I make small-batch, artisanal jewelry. Styles vary from Steampunk and Industrial pieces to Resin pendants to Pride jewelry to Hand-strung Beaded jewelry. There are primarily necklaces and earrings with a smattering of bracelets, charms, and assorted accessories.
Use code Holidays25 at checkout (or click here: https://starsandarrow.square.site/?cc=Holidays25) to enjoy 25% off everything except Halloween items until Monday, December 12th. Halloween items are 50% off until they’re gone, so get them while they’re hot!
Happy shopping!
Thank you for supporting artisans! I am a jewelry designer and silversmith making limited edition & OOAK works of wearable art. My jewelry has been shown at international exhibitions & used in numerous fashion editorials. Please have a look at my Instagram @slatejewelry with links to my site and own gift guide.
https://www.antelman.com
Ideas flourish in my mind, like opportunities of adventure on the open road. It is impossible to discover all roads at once, so I take notes and draw maps for future exploration. I am always jotting down line drawings on hot pink Post-it notes, and the surge of new ideas germinates in my mind. Exploration and puzzle solving are part of my process as I reach my design goals.
My jewelry is hand fabricated and forged. The pieces consist of fold-formed hollow pods that are hinged, soldered and joined in varied configurations. Utilizing hammers, I sink and form the metal, creating arrangements that are light and comfortable to wear. I use 18k and 22k gold, oxidized sterling silver, stainless steel wire and unusual stones in raw, faceted and smooth surfaces. Hinges, Settings and clasps are handmade. Throughout the many phases of the construction there is a lot of sawing, sanding, filing and soldering. I tend to work in stages in order to implement my vision using my own blueprints to guide the way.
Thanks for this opportunity, John! Appreciated as ever.
Hi, folks!
If you’ve been wanting my Loteria Grande Cards, Posters, or Deluxe Art Prints — or a signed print of my Hugo Award-winning SFF cover art for your wall — now is your time. Why? Because I’m gifting you a discount code for 10% off, which I’m not sharing on social media. Keep it to yourselves, please. :) It’s for my Loteria List subscribers — and now — for any of you sharp-eyed Whatever readers.
Use 10OFF2022 when you checkout from my site! Good toward all merchandise purchases (except for original art). Stay well out there, everyone.
https://johnpicacio.com/store/
Hey, thanks, John!
I’m Elise Matthesen, aka LionessElise. I make one-of-a-kind art jewelry that’s been known to inspire people to write. I was nominated for a World Fantasy Award in 2009 for. it, and won a Hugo for Best Fan Artist in 2020. I made Lois McMaster Bujold’s awards necklace (a.k.a. the Cetagandan Order of Merit), and there are planet pendants in my shop for all your Winterfair gifting needs.
Check out the latest shinies at https://www.etsy.com/shop/LionessElise — new things show up every day.
Thank you for letting us post our stuff!
Cute Stocking Stuffers!
…Pins for bags and jackets
…Stickers to slap on laptops and water bottles (and your friends’ foreheads!)
…a ton of other merch (these designs are sold on Redbubble)
I wanted to make something my young nieces would like, and they’re cute enough for everyone! My 25 designs include a curious bee, a friendly mushroom, a little Halloween bat, Pride flowers to keep you company, and a coffee cup that loves you.
This bunny (Lil Cute Bun) lives on my laptop:
https://www.redbubble.com/i/pin/Lil-Cute-Bun-by-Beekitty/88879107.NP9QY
Thanks for checking out my page!
Thanks John for this great opportunity!
My name is Ron Wheeler and I live in Atlanta, GA. I have a full time job as an IT Engineer but in my spare time I work on photography.
My photos range from scenic landscapes and famous landmarks, to picturesque cityscapes. I love traveling the world (when I get the time) and photographing urban landscapes.
I have an Etsy shop and sell regular prints and large canvas prints. All of my items are 25% off!
I hope my photos make your home or office more enjoyable.
https://www.etsy.com/shop/ronwheelerphoto
Thanks John!
Besides writing SF&F, I design knitting patterns!
My focus is designs for adventurous knitters — cables, lace, and stranded techniques abound in my patterns.
I design sweaters, shawls, mittens, socks, hats, and more.
Though I primarily sell on Ravelry: https://www.ravelry.com/designers/stephannie-tallent
— you can also visit my website https://www.sunsetcat.com/ to learn more.
You know how a good folk album moves us with sincerity? And how a great filk album tickles our nostalgia bone? And how any ephemera from our favourite fandoms manifested into our real world will draw us back to the story?
I attempted to combine all three in the album ALL WHO WANDER by Lancelot Schaubert.
The album is a concept album written from the perspective of my universe’s main world hopper, the narrator Mearcstapa / Tobias of BELL HAMMERS. It’s a folk album, but the stories in it are snippets from the world: sometimes speculative, sometimes alt history.
Always weird and one of a kind.
Buy on iTunes
Buy on Amazon.
stream here.
Thank you so much for the opportunity!
I’m a pen and ink illustrator with a vintage style. Most of my available work is animal skulls, but I plan to add a greater variety in the future.
You can see my store here:
https://www.redbubble.com/people/Drawinism/shop?asc=u
But if you want to contact me for a commission, you can go to my website here:
https://www.drawinism.net/contact
Hi Scalzi fans! Thanks for the opportunity to share my work John.
I am an illustrator/designer and my latest passion is lino block printing. My first few pieces depict whales, swallows, otters, and thistles. I carve a linoleum block then ink it and hand print each one so every print is unique. Most of my pieces include imagery of significance as I prefer art that tells a story.
Follow me on Instagram:
http://www.instagram.com/laurelgracestudios to see my process videos and latest work.
Or visit my website: http://www.laurelgracestudios.com for my previous series inspired by fortune cookies. Thanks and Happy Holidays!
Thanks so much for the platform, John!
My partner and I create hand-rolled paper greeting cards, an art form called “Quilling” Our 5″x7″ cards are the perfect size for framing as a piece of art and will bring some color and joy to any space. We carry a wide variety of images for all occasions and have a great holiday selection as well. You can find all of our designs on our website @ http://www.iconicquilling.com
Thanks for checking us out and Happy Holidays to you all!
I design knitting and a few crochet patterns and even a quilt one!
It’s a mix of socks, shawl, scarf, mittens and sweater patterns.
I have a love for leaf motives in my knitting, and have a huge bunch of nerdy comic book or DnD patterns.
https://payhip.com/AtalanteDesigns
PS — for some reason all three links broke. Just type in ALL WHO WANDER in your music platform of choice. It’s on yours.
This is such a fun opportunity to see such neat things folks are making!
I draw stuff and then use that art to make stickers, cards, art prints, and I get help from a manufacturer to make washi tape, paper goods, and enamel pins. Themes in my work are social justice, nerdery, Boston Terriers, plants, and queer pride.
https://AnneArchy.com/shop
Hi all!
When I’m not working at my dayjob, I’m a bookbinder! I sell hand-bound blank journals and notebooks through my online shop: https://www.thebookroadie.com/shop/
They’re all hand-bound by me, in my little workshop in Portland, OR. I use traditional methods and high-quality materials. I start with folding the paper – and if you’re interested in the whole process, check out my blog’s greatest hits in the right sidebar. I’ve got pictures and notes from various bookbinding and book repair classes I’ve taken. There’s also this fun timelapse of me binding one of my standard books here:
Along with my ready-to-ship blank books, I offer book repair and custom bookbinding. I’ve bound magazines, made huge tomes for journaling, and right now I’m working on a replica of a book from a video game. Just drop me a line if you’ve got a project in mind!
Thanks for reading, and thank you John for hosting!
– Ealasaid Haas, aka The Book Roadie
I used to be one of the world’s best kite makers, till the Chinese cheapies came along. This year I got the boxes back out and I’m make a very few, see https://www.raindropkites.co.uk/instock/index.html
also bike flags. I’m in the UK but I post anywhere
I’m a fine artist (painter) who specializes in all things animal and pets! Custom pet paintings, ornaments, notecards, puzzles, prints and more.
Check out my available wares at https://www.ashleycorbello.com/shop-1
Eco-friendly greeting cards on bamboo paper.
I illustrate familiar nature scenes of the Pacific Northwest with birds, rivers, forests, salmon and flowers and print them on fine art bamboo paper greeting cards.
The greeting cards are 5×7, blank inside, and include a kraft envelope. They are great to frame and hang tiny spaces.
I’m located in Washington State and ship to the US and Canada.
Some designs are also available on silk scarves.
Thank you for supporting tiny businesses like mine!
Jeff Pender (my spouse) is a full time artist. His “abstract geometric” drawings are a relatively new body of work, combining straightedge lines, compass curves, and hand drawn lines. Framed originals and limited edition prints are available.
https://www.jeffreypender.com/
Before the pandemic nudged him to drawing, he created ceramic sculptures, also abstract. Art show visitors often ask if he is inspired by sci-fi (yep, more tv/movies than reading though).
https://jeffpender.com/
Thanks for offering John, and for looking all!