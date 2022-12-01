Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2022, Day Four: Fan Favorites!
Posted on December 1, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 5 Comments
For the first three days of the Whatever Gift Guide 2022, I’ve let authors and creators tell you about their work. Today is different: Today is Fan Favorites day, in which fans, admirers and satisfied customers share with you a few of their favorite things — and you can share some of your favorite things as well. This is a way to discover some cool stuff from folks like you, and to spread the word about some of the things you love.
Fans: Here’s how to post in this thread. Please follow these directions!
1. Fans only: That means that authors and creators may not post about their own work in this thread (they may post about other people’s work, if they are fans). There are already existing threads for traditionally-published authors, non-traditionally published authors, and for other creators. Those are the places to post about your own work, not here.
2. Individually created and completed works only, please. Which is to say, don’t promote things like a piece of hardware you can find at Home Depot, shoes from Foot Locker, or a TV you got at Wal-Mart. Focus on things created by one person or a small group: Music, books, crafts and such. Things that you’ve discovered and think other people should know about, basically. Do not post about works in progress, even if they’re posted publicly elsewhere. Remember that this is supposed to be a gift guide, and that these are things meant to be given to other people. So focus on things that are completed and able to be sold of shared.
3. One post per fan. In that post, you can list whatever creations you like, from more than one person if you like, but allow me to suggest you focus on newer stuff. Note also that the majority of Whatever’s readership is in the US/Canada, so I suggest focusing on things available in North America. If they are from or available in other countries, please note that!
4. Keep your description of the work brief (there will be a lot of posts, I’m guessing) and entertaining. Imagine the person is in front of you as you tell them about the work and is interested but easily distracted.
5. You may include a link to a sales site if you like by using standard HTML link scripting. Be warned that if you include too many links (typically three or more) your post may get sent to the moderating queue. If this happens, don’t panic: I’ll be going in through the day to release moderated posts. Note that posts will occasionally go into the moderation queue semi-randomly; Don’t panic about that either.
6. Comment posts that are not about fans promoting work they like will be deleted, in order to keep the comment thread useful for people looking to find interesting gifts.
Got it? Excellent. Now: Geek out and tell us about cool stuff you love — and where we can get it too.
Tomorrow: Charities!
Thanks for inviting us to talk about our favorite artists, John!
I stopped by to tell you all about a good friend and terrific artist named Ashley Corbello. Ashley, based in Independence, MO, is a supremely gifted artist who only paints animals, especially custom pet portraits. She painted a stunning portrait of my two cats, and she did an incredible job of capturing not only their appearances but also their personalities. Ashley is purely a delight to work with, and the process of developing the design with her is loads of fun. If you have a pet (or have lost a pet) that you would like to immortalize on canvas, I have no hesitation in recommending her work.
While Ashley’s turnaround time of two months for a custom pet portrait would make it impossible at this point to commission a portrait in time for the holidays, she also has a number of original paintings, prints, notecards, leggings and t-shirts with her art available. The prints are all on archival quality paper and will last for decades.
Ashley’s website can be found at https://www.ashleycorbello.com/. I hope you will check it out – and happy holidays!
So my fellow writer Don Hunt has just released his first fantasy novel, “Singletons in Peril.” It’s an urban fantasy. Here’s an excerpt from my review – link to buy below.
“The Singletons are a family of four led by single mother Kim Singleton. Kim has a drug problem, which is not helpful in the best of times. This is not the best of times as Kim has had to take her family on the run. The novel opens with the family in a weird bookstore in Chicago which they ended up while running from Rockville. Kim’s two daughters, teenager Julie and kindergartener Elizabeth, meet a dwarf in the shop, and then the family is attacked by people with otherworldly weapons. Things get weirder from there.”
https://www.amazon.com/Singletons-Peril-Donald-J-Hunt/dp/B0BLB9SR8D/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=singletons+in+peril&qid=1669904221&sprefix=singletons+in%2Caps%2C259&sr=8-1
For editors and writers who are interested in editing, two recommendations:
Jack Lyon’s “Tales of the Pen Master”, reviewed here: http://geoff-hart.com/articles/2022/review-pen-master.html
For editors, Adrienne Montgomerie’s “Editing in Word” (https://eiw365.com/)
Is it alright if I fan over my wife?
She makes beautiful vintage digital faux ephemera sets to be used in making scrapbooks, junk journals, Christmas cards, or any other paper-related crafting. Her packs are often much larger than they should be for such great prices, compared to other shops of the same type!
All of her sets are available on Etsy at https://www.etsy.com/ca/shop/GuidedCreation
Compression gloves are great for doing a lot of writing or typing, or for anyone with carpal tunnel or a bit of finger joint pain, and I love these Galaxy Compression Gloves https://bibipins.com/products/galaxy-compression-gloves. Especially useful in always-chilly con hotels. You’ll be supporting a disabled and minority owned business, too.