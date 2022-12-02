Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2022, Day Five: Charities
Posted on December 2, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 7 Comments
For the last four days, the Whatever Gift Guide 2022 has been about helping you find the perfect gifts for friends and loved ones. But today I’d like to remind folks that the season is also about helping those in need. So this final day is for charities. If you’re looking for a place to make a donation — or know of a charitable organization that would gladly accept a donation — this is the place for it.
How to contribute to this thread:
1. Anyone can contribute. If you are associated with or work for a charity, tell us about the charity. If there’s a charity you regularly contribute to or like for philosophical reasons, share with the crowd. This is open to everyone.
2. Focus on non-political charities, please. Which is to say, charities whose primary mission is not political — so, for example, an advocacy group whose primary thrust is education but who also lobbies lawmakers would be fine, but a candidate or political party or political action committee is not. The idea here is charities that exist to help people and/or make the world a better place for all of us.
3. It’s okay to note personal fundraising (Indiegogo and GoFundMe campaigns, etc) for people in need. Also, other informal charities and fundraisers are fine, but please do your part to make sure you’re pointing people to a legitimate fundraiser and not a scam. I would suggest only suggesting campaigns that you can vouch for personally.
3. One post per person. In that post, you can list whatever charities you like, and more than one charity. Note also that the majority of Whatever’s readership is in the US/Canada, so I suggest focusing on charities available in North America.
4. Keep your description of the charity brief (there will be a lot of posts, I’m guessing) and entertaining. Imagine the person is in front of you as you tell them about the charity and is interested but easily distracted.
5. You may include a link to a charity site if you like by using standard HTML link scripting. Be warned that if you include too many links (typically three or more) your post may get sent to the moderating queue. If this happens, don’t panic: I’ll be going in through the day to release moderated posts. Note that posts will occasionally go into the moderation queue semi-randomly; Don’t panic about that either.
6. Comment posts that are not about people promoting charities they like will be deleted, in order to keep the comment thread useful for people looking to find charities to contribute to.
All right, then: It’s the season of giving. Tell us where to give to make this a better place.
North Carolina Sustainable Energy Association
https://energync.org/
NCSEA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit with a 4 star Charity Navigator rating that advocates for clean energy policies so that we have cleaner air, reduce GHG emissions, and create local jobs and economic development.
I like to give to the Sabin Vaccine Institute (https://www.sabin.org/), whose mission is to spread vaccination to those who can’t afford it. They also have a program to fight neglected tropical diseases that cause great suffering. They get an excellent rating from Charity Navigator (https://www.charitynavigator.org/), which is a useful tool for choosing between charities that might otherwise seem equal but that deliver different proportions of donated money to the people who actually need it.
Speaking of delivering money, if there’s a “notes” field when you make an online donation, ask them to not send you paper receipts and other paper mailings, which waste tons of money. Yesterday, for example, a charity that shall remain nameless send me a mailing (color calendar, pages and pages of notes) that probably cost more than $5 to print and send, not including staff work time. That’s an egregious waste of my donation money, and I told them so.
Last but not least, a reminder to look for periods when your favorite charity does “matching donations”; that is, times when some philanthropist will give the charity as much money as you did, thereby doubling the impact of your donation. To avoid missing these periods, ask them to put you on their e-mail notification list.
New York City is a tough place to be on the streets.
And it’s getting cold.
An ASPCA contribution made in their name is a good gift for the grandkids.
Let’s save some animals.
https://tinyurl.com/mwt86zbe
Every year, we raise funds through a small department of Artists for Community Transformation for a benevolent fund for artists — many of them literally or near-literally starving — here in NYC.
Some of the things we’ve done:
• We sent an actor to Georgia Ensemble theater for audition training. Afterwards, he landed a roll on Bound for Broadway and the Massachusetts Lottery commercials.
• We’ve given away over 200 CVS gift cards to literal starving artists on the streets of New York to give them basic needs.
• We helped a local chef produce his first cookbook for free.
• We sent some writers to WorldCon for free.
• We helped four different illustrators produce their first children’s books / comic books.
• We paid some 50 authors to publish their work, many for the first time.
We generally try to emphasize helping people make what they feel called to make, but if we see someone starving literally on the street and making art on cardboard, we try our very best not to pass them by. All funds given here go to that, nowhere else, no hidden administrative fees, and there’s only the credit card fee.
Right now, Tara and I are currently helping a dying theater and PBS film producer through end of life care. It’s messy. It’s hard. My own father passed away last year and I’m not finished with that. BUT: it’s good, moral work and it’s the sort of thing every artist needs at the end of life.
So that sort of thing is where it goes. Take good care of each other this season, friends.
I have supported the Center for Victims of Torture. It helps torture survivors heal from their trauma. I lack the words to adequately express how valuable their work is.
https://www.cvt.org/
I’m a longtime support of Cradles to Crayons, https://www.cradlestocrayons.org/. Their mission statement: “Cradles to Crayons provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive – at home, at school and at play. We supply these items free of charge by engaging and connecting communities.” They’re a wonderful organization that operates in Boston, NYC, and Philadelphia, making sure kids have clothing and school supplies. A simple but essential need.
Intertribal Friendship House
https://www.ifhurbanrez.org/
Located in Oakland, California, the Intertribal Friendship House serves native Americans in the urban Bay Area. From the website:
For urban Native people IFH has served as the Urban Reservation and Homeland. In many cases it is one of the few places that keeps them connected to their culture and traditions through pow wow dance, drumming, beading classes, and the many social gatherings, cultural events, and ceremonies that are held there. Intertribal Friendship House is more than an organization. It is the heart of a vibrant tribal community.