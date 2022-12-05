Notice of Head Down

I have been reliably informed by my editor that Starter Villain, my next novel, has to be done in the next two weeks or otherwise DOOM DOOM DOOOOOOOOOM (actually my editor was far more mellow about it than that, but it still needs to be in).

So, I, John Scalzi, will be scarce here until I have written “the end” on this novel. The good news is there is another writer on this site and she will be posting, plus we will have some Big Ideas and other stuff. And I may, you know, post a cat picture or sunset or whatnot.

Anyway, wish me luck, because if I don’t finish this novel I don’t get paid, and you all know how much I love to get paid.

— JS