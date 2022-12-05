Notice of Head Down

Posted on December 5, 2022    Posted by      14 Comments

I have been reliably informed by my editor that Starter Villain, my next novel, has to be done in the next two weeks or otherwise DOOM DOOM DOOOOOOOOOM (actually my editor was far more mellow about it than that, but it still needs to be in).

So, I, John Scalzi, will be scarce here until I have written “the end” on this novel. The good news is there is another writer on this site and she will be posting, plus we will have some Big Ideas and other stuff. And I may, you know, post a cat picture or sunset or whatnot.

Anyway, wish me luck, because if I don’t finish this novel I don’t get paid, and you all know how much I love to get paid.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

14 Comments on “Notice of Head Down”

  2. Good luck on your work-surge here in getting the novel completed. Woohoo, something new for us in 2023.

    Now Athena, where are you…? ;-)

  3. Just don’t let your editor talk you into machine uploading. I know it sounds really cool, but I’d wait until they have some more success in human trials.

  4. So everybody else in the publishing industry gets to take December off but you? Unfair! [Of course, I am anxious to read your next novel, so perhaps I should shut up and let you write.]

  5. More important than your personal desire for money, your cats need to be fed, which is somewhat dependent on you getting paid. So I’ll allow it. See you on the other side.

  7. There was me at first glance of the post title thinking “Oh, announcing another book in the Haden’s Syndrome series?”

  9. Good luck, John. Write like the wind!

    “Hey now, you’re an all star
    Get your game on, go play
    Hey now, you’re a writer
    Get the words down, get paid…”

  10. Good luck on getting the book finished in time. It seems many of us need a hard deadline to get our ass in gear.

  13. Good luck! May your thoughts be organized, may your fingers fly, and may your hardware be reliable.

    Looking forward to buying more Scalzi works soon!

  14. Oh, best of luck to you – hope those words cooperate with you and that all the plot points come together neatly! A newly completed novel will make a great Christmas gift to give yourself, so go forth and write!

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Get Signed/Personalized Books for the Holidays!

I'm teaming up with my local independent bookstore to get you signed/personalized books for the holiday season. All the details are here. (US only.) You buy 'em, I sign 'em!

Whatever Days
December 2022
S M T W T F S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: