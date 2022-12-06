Do You Want A Box For That?
Posted on December 6, 2022 Posted by Athena Scalzi 8 Comments
Hey, everyone! I know I’ve been scarce here on the blog lately, what with the holidays and occasionally working once a week (and spending hours watching Tik Toks), I have just been swamped (and lazy)!
But I’m here today to talk about being healthy, or rather one of my attempts to become a healthier person through building new habits and changing old habits. Of course, the term healthy is subjective and looks different for everyone, but what I’m going to be addressing is just what I feel is healthiest for me, both physically and mentally.
I’m sure every one of us was taught from a young age to finish all the food on your plate, and not to waste food. Even if you were full and didn’t want anymore, don’t you know there’s starving kids out there? Obviously I don’t blame my grandma or great aunts for these kinds of things, but I’d be lying if I said it didn’t affect my mentality today.
For as long as I can remember, I have felt like I have to eat everything in front of me. I don’t want anything to go to waste, so even if I’m full I just have to push through and finish it. This has led to me constantly overeating for years, and now I am actively trying to unlearn that behavior.
I kind of hit a breaking point a few months ago where I realized that every time I ate a meal, I was painfully full afterwards. Like so stuffed that I was afraid my stomach would quite literally burst. And it was happening every day. I was doing it to myself, and I wasn’t sure why.
It was partially because I went out to eat at restaurants so often. The portions would be so big, and it was so delicious that I didn’t want to stop, and it cost money so obviously I didn’t want to leave any.
I was talking to my therapist about this problem of mine when she told me that when she has a meal like that, where it’s so delicious that you don’t want to stop eating it, she likes to get a box for it, and then she can have it again later. Not only does she not get overly full, but she gets to enjoy that same delicious meal, a second time.
Getting a box is such an obvious solution, I know, and I’m sure it’s something that almost everyone does without even thinking about it. But in my mind, getting a box felt pointless, because I wanted it all right this minute. It’s delicious food, why would I stop eating it and get a box, when I could just eat it all in one sitting (even if it was too much).
But when my therapist reframed it as “you get to eat it AGAIN”, it changed my view. And yes, that is a very “fat girl” viewpoint to have, but it works.
For the past couple months, I have been stopping before I overstuff myself, and I’ve been getting boxes practically everywhere I go. I haven’t been in pain from overeating in weeks! And let me tell you, those midnight leftovers hit different.
Getting my food in a box is only one step of many that I need to take to overcome my disordered eating habits, but one thing that goes hand in hand with getting boxes is not over-serving yourself in the first place.
Getting a box is a great solution for when you’re at a restaurant since you don’t control their portion sizes, but when you’re at home, the control can come from how much you put on your plate to begin with. So that’s another thing I’ve been working on. Why give yourself more than you can (comfortably) finish in the first place? There can be many answers to that question, and for me I think it was always just that my eyes were bigger than my stomach. I just love food, and I want to eat as much of it as I can.
The holidays are a hard time of year for anyone with food-related issues. Between the Christmas cookie parties, the festive and fun seasonal drinks and flavors, and of course Thanksgiving, the holiday dedicated to literally just food and eating. For basically a month straight, there is constantly food in front of your face, and you are expected to eat that food. Make sure you get a slice of your aunt’s homemade pumpkin pie, be sure you try the ham your mother spent all day cooking, don’t forget to have a bite of your grandpa’s famous jalapeno poppers.
It’s just… a lot. And I know everyone over-eats on Thanksgiving, it’s just what we’re supposed to do. But it feels like relapsing. It feels too familiar to how I felt every day not that long ago. And I don’t like feeling that way.
This whole post is really just to say, “hey look at me! I’m making progress on not overeating 24/7!” Have I lost any weight from doing this? No. Do I feel better anyways? Yes. I feel better about myself, and my choices. I am starting to feel like I really do have control over what I eat, and how much I eat, which is not how I’ve ever really felt before.
There’s so much good food to be had, especially around the holidays, but maybe I don’t have to hurt myself in an attempt to try it all.
-AMS
Boxes are a good idea – for taking home leftovers. The plastic and foam boxes are bad for the environment, however.
Think about slipping a Tupperware-type container in your bag, and when your plate arrives, take half out from first.
Oh, keep up the good work and, one day when you least expect it, you’ll probably have dropped some weight.
This is such a life-changing moment! I have a friend who immediately divides her meal in half and knows that she’s taking it home. I sometimes have that kind of willpower. I’m happy that you’ve made this shift and that you’re feeling better!
I love both the realization and the execution!
The idea that I can’t waste food I’ve paid for (either in a restaurant or at home) is one of the reasons I have struggled with my weight my whole life, too.
It’s also difficult when I’m cooking for my partner because he’s a 6’1″ 240lb guy who lifts weights and I’m 5’4″ and 160lbs. He not only can eat more food than I can, but he HAS to eat more food, especially on days he lifts weights. It’s hard not to try to “keep up” with him at meal time. I’ve managed to make inroads on this at home by eating off of a smaller lunch plate. I find that the smaller plate helps with my need to fill the plate and then eat all of it. He gets a regular dinner plate, I get a lunch plate and we both walk away feeling satisfied and like we’ve eaten decent portions.
It’s an ongoing struggle, I know, but kudos to you for the progress!
I have a friend that when we go out to eat (and yes the portions are always large) she immediately uses her knife to cut it down the middle. Then she eats the one half, and has an equal portion to take home.
Not only does she get to enjoy it again, it does cut the cost per meal in half. So another positive in making this a habit.
Thanks for this column! The reminder is always helpful.
I live in northern California where many of the to-go boxes are now recyclable and even compostable. A friend of mine asks for a box right upfront when she orders. She says that cues her mind to set some aside.
Plus, yeah! Two meals, or a meal and snack, for the price of one!
Kara mentioned the smaller plate trick and that actually works on two levels. First, I trick myself into eating less. I got used to a certain size of helping being enough. Second, when someone hands me a bigger plate I can immediately only put enough food on it to match “being enough.” It doesn’t fill up that plate but the habit has been set.
My continuing issues with weight have more to do with not being active enough. I just don’t know how to trick myself into that yet.
But, GREAT FOR YOU! Keep up the good habit reforming!
I want to say I feel this so much
One thing I added to the “get a box” thing is I ask for the box when the food is served, and move half of my food into the box at the beginning. Once it’s off the plate, I’m no where near as inclined to eat it – so I can still “clear my plate” AND I get the benefit of the “eat again” – win win!
Did you know that American PLATES are bigger than European ones? Getting smaller plates makes a psychological difference.