Making Half Baked Harvest’s Soft Gingerbread Latte Cookies

Well, the title really says it all! If you follow me on Twitter, you probably saw me tweet about these cookies a couple days ago. A few people ended up asking me for the recipe (which I will always give because they’re never mine anyways), so I figured I’d do a post over them, give you all the recipe, and talk about how they turned out! So without further ado, here is Half Baked Harvest’s “Soft Gingerbread Latte Cookies“.

As usual, we’ll start with the ingredients:

Honestly, this recipe doesn’t call for anything too unusual. I happened to have everything on hand, but I will say espresso powder is definitely not a pantry staple for most people (the recipe says you can also use instant coffee powder, though). The same can be said about molasses; you’ll probably have to go buy that. Other than those two things, and maybe the ginger, I’d say the ingredients required are pretty standard.

Personally, I can never find espresso powder in the store. I always have to order it online. This one came from Amazon, and I would definitely recommend it, as I’m partial towards King Arthur (it’s also what flour I use).

Also, the recipe says to use salted butter, but I was fresh out so I just used unsalted and threw a big pinch of salt in the batter. Blasphemous, I know.

Moving on, the first step was to mix together the brown sugar, butter, espresso powder, and vanilla. Which looked like this:

After everything was mixed together, I noticed the recipe said to mix it until it was light and fluffy, which this minimally combined mixture was not. So I busted out my handheld electric mixer and beat it much more thoroughly until it looked more along the lines of light and fluffy:

It’s definitely hard to tell from the picture, but I can assure you it had been beaten to adequate fluffiness.

After that, I added the egg and molasses, and continued to use my electric mixer because why not:

Okay, that batter definitely looks a little less appetizing and a little more dog poopy, but let’s trust the process.

Dry ingredients added:

As you can see, even after adding all the dry ingredients, this is a pretty sticky batter. The recipe says that if it is too sticky to roll into balls, you can add an extra two or so tablespoons of flour. While the dough was definitely sticky, it wasn’t enough of a hassle rolling it into balls for me to add the flour, so I did not add any extra. Feel free to, though, working with sticky dough is annoying.

So, I used a cookie dough scooper to measure, and then rolled them in my hands into (imperfect) balls, tossed them in a bowl of granulated sugar, and put them on baking sheets lined with parchment paper:

Nine minutes later:

Tada!

And look at that cross section:

Oh yeah, I killed that shit.

This recipe was very simple! Just mix everything together in a bowl, and bake! Nothin’ to it. These cookies were quick, easy, and very spiced and gingerbread-y tasting. And it didn’t use that many dishes, either, which is always a plus.

And yes, the recipe does call for icing on these cookies, but after tasting them, I decided they didn’t need any, so I didn’t make it. If you end up making it with the icing, be sure to let me know how it is!

Do you like gingerbread? Do you make cookies around the holidays? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!

-AMS