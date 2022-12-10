An Update On My Thoughts on AI-Generated Art
Tor, which is the publisher of my novels, is being called out for using AI-generated art on a book cover; it appears that they got it from a stock art house. Getting graphic elements from stock art to modify on covers is a common enough practice — including on my own most recent novel cover — but the fact stock art houses are now stocking up on AI-generated art (which they then sell, undercutting creators) is, to put it mildly, not great. It’s possible Tor didn’t know (or didn’t pay attention to) the fact the stock art was AI-generated, but that doesn’t make it better, it kind of makes it worse.
So, two things here:
1. I’ll be emphasizing to Tor (and other publishers) that I expect my covers to have art that is 100% human-derived, even if stock art elements are used;
2. For now I’m done with AI art in public settings. As much fun as it has been to play with, the fact it’s already migrating onto “Big Five” covers is troubling, and I think it’s more important to stand with and support visual artists than it is to show off things I’ve generated through prompts on social media.
I think there is probably a way to responsibly use and generate art with AI, which probably includes ways to make sure “training” is opt-in and compensated for, but we’re not there yet, and I’m okay waiting for some additional clarity before I start playing with it again in public.
I have a lot of respect for your willingness to reexamine your own positions when situations evolve or new information comes to light. It’s not always easy to do that.
Thanks, although I don’t know that I deserve too much credit. Listening to people directly affected by one’s actions is a bare minimum.
So there’s a couple of factors regarding my decision tree regarding AI Art, which I will hence force refer to as Generated Art:
First, clearly there’s a facet of Corporate America that just sees this as another way to devalue human labor. “See, we don’t really need you anymore, so you can’t charge as much now.” I had already heard at least one stock art service was starting to field Generated Art, I hope that they’re at least trying to source it from an ethically trained engine.
Second, on the flip side, is the whole Generated Art problem is engineers thinking they can do a thing, when they should really be thinking should they do a thing. Yeah, it seems like it’s such a nice thing, but once it comes in contact with most people, then it’s just one more “this is why we can’t have nice things”.
At this point, I really don’t even intend to use it behind closed doors myself, because even using it privately is showing that I have no qualms about the ethical violations many of them seem to have been up to, not to even consider the problem of the enabling of unethical behavior in others.
Good for you. Because if we don’t stand for artists and illustrators, that ground is lost for other creatives on the chopping block. (and that would be writers.)
Interesting comments, thanks can’t believe big 5 is on ai already
There are many good things about getting paid but perhaps a more nuanced follow up on “AI and ” let alone AI and Facial Rec. or AI and Art, or narrated videos, or Grammarly, or Auto-Tune is in the offing. The final DE-boarding call from the AI plane was made sometime ago and the passenger door is closed & locked (and no cross check will be made). Buckle up, everyone.
Artists supporting artists- I’m a believer. What is your plan if/when AI achieves self awareness? I suppose thise AI’s will need recompense.
It seems these Generated Art engines need to start from scratch and do it correctly – getting an opt-in, identifying where the art came from and compensating artists.
How to get them to start all over is another question.
Thank you for sharing how your thinking on this is evolving.
I’m still reading lots of commentary and comments, and evaluating how I will adapt my viewpoint and actions, and thoughtful posts like this (and thoughtful comments like this community of readers tends towards) are helpful.
I’m already standing with my artist friends on this. It’s one thing to play with someone’s work as practice. But it is never, ever ok to display it. Ever. Stuff that is in public domain? Have at it. Otherwise, hands off.
Thanks for the update and support of creative artists.
Thank you. I agree with your position.
All I can say is “good for you”! And I hope that more authors hear of your stance and insist on only human-created art on their covers as well.